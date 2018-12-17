Tim Benz: Feats of strength from Steelers' win vs. Patriots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Festivus is Sunday. As the Steelers go on the road to play the 11-2 Saints in New Orleans, I'm not exactly banking on a "Feats of Strength" after that one.

Then again, I was thinking the same thing going into the game against the Patriots.

When it comes to the Steelers beating the Pats, I got sick of saying "this year will be different" a long time ago. I changed my tune to "I'll have to see them beat the Patriots again before I believe it."

Well, I saw it. The Steelers vanquished the bogeymen from New England — for one day anyway.

And I still don't believe it. After seeing this same Black and Gold crew lose in Oakland, I would've been less surprised if I walked into my living room and saw Santa Claus sitting on my couch with a beard full of cookie crumbs.

Who would've thought? The losing streak to New England ended just a week after the losing streak in Oakland continued. But thankfully, we get to dust off the "Feats of Strength" for the first time in three weeks after beating the most unlikely of opponents.

The defense on Gronk

As we outlined this week, New England tight end Rob Gronkowski dominates the Steelers more than he does almost any other team.

In his first six games against the Steelers, Gronkowski had averaged 110 yards. He also had eight touchdowns. That was his best average against any AFC team. Only twice-a-year divisional foes Buffalo (12 in 14 games) and Miami (nine in 13 games) have allowed more Gronkowski scores.

On Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady targeted Gronk just five times. The big tight end had just two catches for 26 yards.

Safeties Sean Davis and Terrell Edmunds were the players credited with coverage on all five targets. They also bracketed Gronkowski or were responsible for him individually on many other occasions when Brady couldn't get the ball to his All-Pro pass-catcher, thus having to throw elsewhere on the field.

"That was the game plan," cornerback Mike Hilton said. "Double team him and make (Brady) go to his other guys."

"They were doing double teams and zone defense, and they did a good job," Gronkowski said after the game.

It was Edmunds who specifically had Gronkowski on the last two snaps from the 21-yard line.

"That's my job, and I've got to go out there and make a play," Edmunds said. "You just expect that they are going to throw it to him because he's a playmaker. Rely on your technique and don't panic."

"Panic" is something I normally do when I see Nos. 12 and 87 on the field against the Steelers. Sunday was something different.

The run game

For the four previous games, the Steelers played defenses that were worse against the run than the pass. Three of those teams — the Jaguars, Broncos, and Raiders — were all between 20th and 31st in the NFL trying to stop the run.

However, the Steelers averaged a meager 51.5 rushing yards per game over those four contests.

It was different against the Pats. New England came in 15th against the run, and they had yielded 189 yards the week before.

The Steelers put up an impressive 158 yards on Sunday, even though they had been reduced to third-string running back Jaylen Samuels as the starter. The North Carolina State rookie accounted for 142 yards by himself.

"They presented a lot of stuff that we liked," guard Ramon Foster said. "And (Samuels) helped himself. A whole lot of credit to that kid."

Next week may be different, though. The Saints are the best team in the league when it comes to stopping the run at 77.6 yards per game. They are 28th against the pass.

Joe Haden

The Steelers cornerback had eight solo tackles, two passes defensed and an interception.

Joe Haden crazy moss Interception over Gronk and Edelman pic.twitter.com/qwOwys3wyx — NFLMade (@NFL_Made) December 16, 2018

"When he first let it go, I was just hoping that it didn't go out of bounds," Haden said of his interception. "I wasn't sure where he was really throwing it. But I thought, if it didn't go out of bounds, I could high point it and catch it."

That's just the fifth interception the Steelers have grabbed off Brady in his illustrious career. It was the first interception by the Steelers since the win over Carolina on Nov. 8.

Boz is ... back?

Let's not get crazy. But maybe this is a start.

Chris Boswell went from having his job publicly challenged in practice this week to opening the second half with a missed 32-yard field goal.

However, he rebounded to make a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter to extend the Steelers lead from 14-10 to 17-10 with 2:30 left.

"After that miss, you just get refocused for the next one," Boswell said. "It's been a challenging year. But I was happy to bounce back with a big kick towards the end."

In case you are wondering, Kai Forbath — who tried out for Boswell's job — went 3 for 3 in Jacksonville on his kicks (two field goals, one extra point). He's the guy they signed after the Steelers decided to stick with Boswell.

James Washington

If I had told you the Steelers were going to win a game against New England on a day when James Washington was the leading receiver, you would've had me committed.

And I would've deserved it.

Maybe Washington is starting to find it a little bit. The rookie wide receiver made a big play for the second week in a row.

In Oakland, he perfectly executed his role in the hook and ladder, which almost won the game. Then, on Sunday, he caught a 32-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

"It felt good," Washington said. "I was able to make a play and help the team move down the field."

Washington had more yards on the day than any other Steelers pass-catcher with 65.