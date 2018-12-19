Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to upset the Saints

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stiff-arms Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (25) in the first quarter of a preseason game Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans.
USA Today Sports
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stiff-arms Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (25) in the first quarter of a preseason game Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Updated 11 hours ago

Will the high of the Steelers' win over the Patriots be short-lived? The gambling public sure seems to think so. The Saints are 5 1⁄2-point favorites this week in New Orleans.

And frankly, I'm surprised the line isn't bigger.

The Steelers haven't won there since 1990. The Saints have the best record in football and are considered by many to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The best run defense in football is in New Orleans. Plus, Drew Brees and company have lost at home just once since Week 2 of last season.

Otherwise, the Steelers should kill 'em.

LISTEN: How can the Steelers beat the Saints?

So what do the Steelers have to do to pull the upset? The Trib's Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter joined me on ESPN Pittsburgh for a radio segment yesterday, and we tried to find a way.

Click on our Sided.co podcast to hear it.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me