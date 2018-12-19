Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: Penguins catching Capitals at the wrong time

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) scuffles with Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist during the second period Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington.
Hey, remember when the Steelers could never beat the Patriots?

Pfft! I know! That was, like, so long ago.

Hey, remember when the Capitals could never beat the Peng ... never mind.

Yeah. Those days have come and gone. The Capitals are reigning Stanley Cup champions. They famously beat the Penguins along the way to get there.

Like many teams that win a Cup, the Caps got off to a "hangover" kind of start to begin the year. They lost 10 of their first 18 games.

Unfortunately for the Penguins and the rest of the Metropolitan Division, those days are gone. Just in time for the Pens to visit Washington on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Take a look at these numbers to illustrate how hot the Caps have been of late:

• The Caps have won five in a row and 12 of 14. That's good for 43 points to lead the Metro.

• They have been great in extra time, winning four in a row that have gone to overtime or a shootout.

• The puck is going in for Washington a bunch in recent weeks. They have scored four goals or more in nine of their last 10.

• Wednesday's game is in Washington, where the Capitals have won five of six.

• Washington's best player is scalding hot. Alex Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals with 29. That's five more than the Sabres' Jeff Skinner, who is second with 24. Ovechkin is ninth in points. He has goals in six straight games and in 10 of 11. He's tallied 10 goals and 12 points in seven games in December.

• The Caps average 3.72 goals per game. Only the Lightning average more with 4.0.

• Washington is dangerous when they are one man up. The team's power-play percentage is 26.3. Only four teams are converting at a better clip.

If you are looking for a crack the Penguins can exploit, it's the Capitals penalty kill. It's 27th in the NHL at 75.2 percent.

Aside from that? Um ...

Hey, did you hear the Steelers beat the Patriots? That was fun, wasn't it?

