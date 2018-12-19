Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: James Conner, selected to 1st Pro Bowl, thanks Aaron Donald for motivation

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Updated 16 hours ago

In Wednesday's "First Call," James Conner's motivation from Aaron Donald. Nathan Peterman may head out west. Cutch admits challenges as he signs with the Phillies.

Pro Bowl Panther pals

Here's a Pro Bowl-worthy, feel-good story.

Steelers running back James Conner made the AFC Pro Bowl roster despite being hurt for the last few weeks. He wanted to share some motivation he received when he was still in college to hit that goal.

It came from another Pitt product, Aaron Donald. He just got elected to the Pro Bowl yesterday, too — for the fifth time. The defensive lineman sent a message to Conner following his cancer diagnosis three years ago.

Now both will be on the field together in Orlando.

Peterman to Oakland?

Another former Panther may soon have a new home.

Nathan Peterman worked out for Tampa this week. Now he's heading out to Oakland for a look as well.

The former Pitt quarterback was cast aside by Buffalo in November. His career numbers have been rough in the NFL. Peterman has a quarterback rating of 32.5. That's been built on 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games. He's completed 52.3 percent of his passes.

Typical Flyers

It's one thing to boo Santa Claus in Philadelphia, something their sports fans notoriously did.

It's something else to take him out on skates. But Gritty — the Tom Wilson of mascots — did just that for the Flyers.

How can you do that to the jolly, old fat man as he gets ready for his big night? Behavior like this will earn you coal in your stocking. But what else can you expect from a last-place organization?

(Checks standings)

OK. Second-to-last.

Philly 'hearts' Hart

The reason the Flyers aren't in last place in the Metro Division anymore is Carter Hart.

The highly touted 20-year-old goalie prospect made his first start last night and got a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Philadelphia skaters definitely insulated their young starter. Hart only had to make 20 saves along the way, just one in the first 11 minutes.

Philly now has 30 points, one more than the last-place Devils.

Cutch's deal is done

Andrew McCutchen made his signing with the Phillies official.

After a week of speculation, the former Pirates MVP signed a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. It could be worth $62 million over four seasons.

McCutchen did admit that his skills have diminished. But he still thinks he has some game left.

"I've definitely had to make some adjustments over the years, and I know that I can be even better than what I've been over the past few (seasons)," McCutchen said at his press conference. "There has been a decline, yes, but I do understand what I'm capable of doing."

The Phillies are the third team for Cutch since the Pirates traded him to San Francisco before the start of last season.

