Breakfast with Benz

First call: Is there a ghost in Penguins goalie Matt Murray's locker?

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 7:36 a.m.
Matt Murray talks to reporters after a 5-1 Penguins win Jan. 8, 2019.
Jonathan Bombulie | Tribune-Review
Matt Murray talks to reporters after a 5-1 Penguins win Jan. 8, 2019.

Updated 10 hours ago

In "First Call" on Wednesday, Matt Murray's locker may be haunted. The Penguins celebrate the 1970's. You can own a classic piece of Pirates history. And we cringe remembering an awful Steelers memory.

That was close

In their 5-1 defeat of Florida, the Penguins challenged the Panthers' lone goal. They thought it was goalie interference.

Given Matt Murray's history of concussions, that was kind of scary. Although, not close to as frightening as the ghosts that are apparently haunting his locker.

Did you see anyone touch that hanger? I didn't see anyone touch that hanger. Get Egon and Dr. Venkman on the phone!

Super '70s

The Penguins had their 1970s theme night Tuesday. So, you knew the team's TV reporter, Dan Potash, had to dress up on AT&T SportsNet. After all, he needed to live up to the high bar he set during ugly Christmas sweater night.

Here's what he designed.

Potash is the one in white, by the way.

Not to be outdone, the Penguins players got involved with a musical album tribute.

What? No "Destroyer" by Kiss?

The coaching staff should've tried to pull that off. Clearly, Mike Sullivan would've been Gene Simmons.

A little piece of Pirates history

You know what I realized my place is missing? Someone else's baseball Hall of Fame plaque.

Not only can I find one now, but I can bid on one that belongs to Pirates legend Paul Waner. That's according to The Oklahoman.

The Bucs legend collected more than 3,000 major league hits. He was a Pirate from 1926-1940, winning the National League MVP in 1927.

The Harrah, Okla., native was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1952 and died 13 years later. His number 11 was retired at PNC Park in 2007.

Lelands.com is running the auction. It has one bid at the opening price of $2,500. The auction closes Feb. 1.

Unhappy anniversary

Tuesday marked the anniversary of one of the darker days of the Mike Tomlin era.

Seven years ago, this happened.

Yup. The Tim Tebow game in Denver.

That's when the 12-4 Steelers were heavy favorites against the 8-8 Broncos at Mile High Stadium in the 2011 playoffs. Denver, with Tebow at quarterback, had lost three in a row heading into the postseason as division champs of a weak AFC West.

But on the first play of overtime, Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas for 80 yards and a game-ending touchdown.

Tebow threw for a career-high 316 yards in that game. He topped 300 yards just one other time during his three-year stint in the NFL.

Bucs give back for Bruce

The Buccaneers got their man as head coach. It's former Steelers assistant Bruce Arians.

However, the Arizona Cardinals felt they were owed a little something since Arians had retired with time left on his contract as the former head coach there.

According to ProFootballTalk, "Arians retired after the 2017 season with one year left on his deal, along with a team-held option for 2019. The league had concluded that Arizona was entitled to no compensation because it hadn't exercised its option for 2019."

But, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league appears to have reversed course.

Mildly.

Doesn't seem like much compensation for a head coach, does it? That may dull the talk of trading Mike Tomlin.

