First call: Terry Bradshaw on 'The Masked Singer'; a player who doesn't want Antonio Brown

In Thursday's "First Call," another Steeler on "The Masked Singer." One wideout doesn't want Antonio Brown on his team, Alexander Ovechkin channels his inner Mike Tyson and an NCAA hoops double-coach ejection.

What am I missing here?

When I saw Terry Bradshaw's name trending in Pittsburgh on Twitter last night, the first thing I thought was, "What did he say about Mike Tomlin this time?"

When I realized it was because he was on "The Masked Singer," the next thing I asked was, "Where is this show being filmed? Stage AE?"

First, it was Antonio Brown under a hippo head.

Then, Bradshaw showed up as a singing deer last night.

SPOILER ALERT! This 2x Super Bowl MVP crushed it on #TheMaskedSinger stage! Did you guess the celebrity behind the #DeerMask ? pic.twitter.com/37AY7hTvEL — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2019

Are we spanning the decades with the Steelers on this program? I suppose Bradshaw is the rep from the '70s, and A.B. is the modern-day nominee. Who is in between? I'm guessing Louis Lipps from the 1980s and Rod Woodson from the '90s.

Maybe next season will be all Boston Celtics, and Season 3 will be all New York Yankees.

Not surprised

Every time you hop online, there is a new story on the internet out of San Francisco about the prospect of Antonio Brown going to the 49ers.

Well, I guess that's not the case in other cities. In recent days, you've seen articles and quotes in Indianapolis and Atlanta suggesting those teams should stay away.

Well, add Detroit to that list. Lions leading receiver Kenny Golladay says his team doesn't need Brown.

"To be honest, I feel like the Lions are good where we're at," Golladay told WXYT-FM.

"No offense to Antonio Brown, definitely going to go down as one of the greats, amazing player," Golladay told the "The Karsch and Anderson Show." "But it's me, T.J. Jones, Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington, I mean, the list just goes on. And all those guys have made plays this year. I have trust in those guys and I know the organization does as well."

Should we be surprised the guy who was Detroit's leading receiver doesn't want to be displaced by the presence of an alpha-pass catcher such as Brown?

At the end of the season, Detroit GM Bob Quinn said: "I think big picture, we need more playmakers. We need guys to make big plays."

A.B. sure qualifies. The Lions passing game took a hit as the season went along after trading Golden Tate and suffering the loss of Marvin Jones to a knee injury.

Is that sanitary?

For Penguins fans who thought Alexander Ovechkin was some sort of undead vampire, you were right.

Look at this video from Caps blog "Russian Machine Never Breaks."

Did you see that? He bit a guy! That was Jakub Vrana screaming in pain. Vrana is his own teammate.

Imagine what he may do to a tasty treat like Sidney Crosby. Is biting a five-minute major or a common two-minute penalty? Is that determined if he draws blood, like a double-minor high-stick or something?

Double ejection

For as well as Jeff Capel has been doing with the Panthers, is this what we have been missing out on with Danny Hurley?

Remember, he was the first candidate Pitt went after to replace basketball coach Kevin Stallings. But Hurley went to UConn instead.

His sideline antics are a thing to behold. Check out this video from last night as he was part of a double ejection with Tulsa's coach Frank Heath.

Via ESPN.com: "The coaches received technical fouls during a heated verbal exchange with 11:40 to play and Tulsa leading 61-47. When Hurley went to shake Haith's hand after the T's, another double technical was assessed and the coaches were shown the door early."

Both coaches said they felt the officials exacerbated the situation.

"I've never seen anything like that,'' Hurley said. "I've known Frank for a very long time. Probably 15, 18, 20 years, back to when I was a high school coach and he recruited my players. I feel as though that situation escalated because of the officials."

Man, do I miss the fact that Pitt doesn't play UConn anymore.

Capping the Cup

There will be no World Cup of Hockey in 2020. The NHL and NHLPA issued a joint statement Wednesday.

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN, this isn't a great sign for hockey CBA negotiations.

"The NHL was dead set on avoiding a repeat of 2004 when, two days after Team Canada topped Finland in the final, the league locked out the players and announced suspension of the 2004-05 season," Seravalli wrote. "What Wednesday's announcement really means is there will be no quick and dirty extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement."

"The NHL has been straightforward in its approach: No labour peace, no international puck."