Why were the Penguins so spotty on West Coast road trip?
Updated 15 hours ago
It's our weekly Sided.co "Breakfast With Benz" hockey podcast with Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio network.
Plenty of topics on the table this week.
• The Penguins were very spotty on that 2-3 west coast trip before the break. How come?
• How do the Pens currently compare to the rest of the Metro as they enjoy some downtime?
• I think Derick Brassard and Morgan Burnett are actually the same person. We'll see if Metz agrees.
• The Capitals are struggling, too. So that's fun.
• How worried should we be about Patric Hornqvist's concussions? Maybe Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds can provide power forward depth at the trade deadline.
• Most importantly, the new Rival Sons album comes out Friday. And Greta Van Fleet was on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.