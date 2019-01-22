Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Antonio Brown reportedly goes on $500K shopping spree; Pirates rumors abound

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 7:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands a long the sideline in street clothes before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands a long the sideline in street clothes before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

In "First Call" Tuesday, we look at Antonio Brown's shopping spree, Starling Marte trade rumors, and Super Bowl MVP gambling odds.

A.B.'s shopping spree

Antonio Brown apparently isn't worried about his earning power moving forward, even if he does get shipped out of Pittsburgh.

TMZ reports he went on a jewelry shopping spree. Remember that "G.O.A.T." ring he bought? Well, apparently, he got such good feedback on it, he bought two more.

At $20,000 each.

The website also says he purchased:

• A Richard Mille watch ($190,000)

• Five-carat diamond earrings ($50,000)

• A $220,000 diamond chain.

Shouldn't he be using that money to buy new furniture?

Marte out? Machado in?

Yeah, right.

One Dominican baseball report floated out the idea that the Pirates are the mystery team involved in the bidding for big-ticket free agent infielder Manny Machado.

Meanwhile, back in stories more likely to happen, there are trade rumors surrounding the Pirates shipping out a familiar name to a big market club. This time it's Starling Marte.

My guess would be neither of these two stories come to fruition. But if one has to happen, but not the other, who wants to join me in betting on the Marte deal coming together while Machado plays somewhere else?

Alas, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman says neither deal will transpire.

He should've added "at least not yet" on the Marte talk. Let's check back before the trade deadline at the end of July.

Good look

The Rams are going to wear their old-school uniforms in Super Bowl LIII.

They're sharp.

Los Angeles didn't get to wear that exact combination in their other Super Bowl appearances. They had white in Super Bowl XIV against the Steelers.

After moving to St. Louis, the Rams had a similar look when they beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Photo: AP


Two years later, they had a different white and gold the first time they played against the Patriots in the big game back in 2002.

Photo: AP


Meanwhile, NESN reports the Patriots are going with their usual white jersey and blue pants. That worked two years ago against the Falcons.

Photo: AP


But, it didn't go so well against the Eagles.

Photo: AP


Here are some pretty ridiculous uniform-related stats from Super Bowl history.

Part of the healing process?

So how's it going in New Orleans? Handling that bad call in the NFC Championship loss well?

Saints owner Gayle Benson issued a terse statement, lashing out about that pass interference non-call that went unflagged against the Rams.

"No team should ever be denied the opportunity to reach the title game (or simply win a game) based on the actions, or inactions, of those charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field. As is clear to all who watched the game, it is undeniable that our team and fans were unfairly deprived of that opportunity yesterday," Benson wrote.

And the local newspaper in New Orleans, the Times-Picayune, issued this glorious headline.

Could we get away with a play on words like that around here? We could get away with that, right?

We couldn't? No?

OK, I'll let it go.

Super Bowl MVP odds

The Super Bowl MVP odds are out. And…

... hold your breath …

Tom Brady is the favorite to win the award.

The quarterbacks from both teams usually have the shortest odds to win, unless one team is an overwhelming favorite. Then maybe you'll see a wide receiver or running back from the favorite listed next.

Seeing as how the Patriots are favored by only two points, this is what we should expect.

In fact, I wouldn't have been stunned to see minus-odds on Brady. After all, he's got four of those things under his belt already.

You may have seen Pitt and Penn Hills product Aaron Donald high on that list of nominees. That's not crazy. Defensive players — Denver's Von Miller and Seattle's Malcolm Smith — won two of the last five MVP awards.

In fact, since Super Bowl XLIII, only quarterbacks and defensive players have won the award. So what player won it on that February night back in 2009?

This guy. For this play.

