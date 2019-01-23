Duke's Mike Krzyzewski says he's optimistic about Jeff Capel at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was quite a night at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday. I was there for Duke's beatdown of the Panthers.

Zion Williamson lived up to the hype with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jay-Z was in the house. Duke looks like the real deal, ranked second in the country and rolling past the Panthers, 79-64.

Plus there was the storyline of Jeff Capel coaching against his alma mater and Blue Devil mentor Mike Krzyzewski.

You'll hear from both Capel and Krzyzewski in this podcast. Coach K discusses what it was like to square off against his former player and assistant. Capel admits it was strange coaching against the logo he had worn for so long and the legend he considers a friend.

LISTEN: Jeff Capel, Mike Krzyzewski on coaching against each other

Capel also draws an interesting comparison to a current NBA star when discussing Williamson. Krzyzewski tells us why he has optimism for Capel at Pitt. And both comment on Jay-Z showing up.

He was either in Oakland to watch Zion, or go to "The O." Maybe Primanti's. We aren't sure.