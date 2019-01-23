Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski says he's optimistic about Jeff Capel at Pitt

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 8:51 a.m.
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, right, greets Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before the start of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Capel worked as an assistant under Krzyzewski before taking over as head coach at Pitt this season. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Updated 6 hours ago

It was quite a night at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday. I was there for Duke's beatdown of the Panthers.

Zion Williamson lived up to the hype with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jay-Z was in the house. Duke looks like the real deal, ranked second in the country and rolling past the Panthers, 79-64.

Plus there was the storyline of Jeff Capel coaching against his alma mater and Blue Devil mentor Mike Krzyzewski.

You'll hear from both Capel and Krzyzewski in this podcast. Coach K discusses what it was like to square off against his former player and assistant. Capel admits it was strange coaching against the logo he had worn for so long and the legend he considers a friend.

LISTEN: Jeff Capel, Mike Krzyzewski on coaching against each other

Capel also draws an interesting comparison to a current NBA star when discussing Williamson. Krzyzewski tells us why he has optimism for Capel at Pitt. And both comment on Jay-Z showing up.

He was either in Oakland to watch Zion, or go to "The O." Maybe Primanti's. We aren't sure.

