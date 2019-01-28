Tim Benz: Smith-Schuster's injury, terrible weather, Jason Witten's gaffe, other Pro Bowl hilarity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sunday's Pro Bowl was its usual comedy show of listless play, halfhearted blocking, quarter-speed tackling and zero sincerity.

It was like a Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl in Bethel Park with less effort and more rain.

For the record, the AFC won 26-7. Let's hope the NFL never forces the AFC squad to defend that championship.

Here are some lowlights and arguments as to why the game should be abolished and never be forced on the American viewing public again.

Personally, I thought it had been outlawed in the Geneva Convention.

The weather

As you can see, it was cool and rainy all day in Orlando for the Pro Bowl ... again.

It was the second straight year where bad weather was an issue in Florida. And the fans didn't like it.

Lots of fans are leaving the Pro Bowl early saying the weather is just too miserable. This is a repeat of last year's bad weather but a lot colder. I'll have more on the future of the Pro Bowl on @WESH 6 PM pic.twitter.com/vHdXSJ5tFU — Amanda Ober (@AmandaOberWESH) January 27, 2019

At least Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward felt like he was playing at home. Maybe that's why he got a sack.

The cold, wet weather suited Cameron Heyward quite nicely at the #ProBowl . pic.twitter.com/2tLqUJ8lmJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2019

The folks in Hawaii wanted to remind the NFL what the weather would've been like for their game if it remained in Honolulu instead of moving to Orlando.

It's a good thing they moved the #ProBowl from Hawaii to Orlando a couple years ago, the weather is SOO much nicer! pic.twitter.com/S5VXdQ6ox7 — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) January 27, 2019

#ProBowl we miss them in Hawai'i this is our weather today! Aloha's pic.twitter.com/r7G6nLZtVy — DaHawaiianSupaman (@da_supaman) January 27, 2019

I think Hawaii has a point.

JuJu injured

You can't play football without risking injury. And Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got injured during the Pro Bowl on this play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster comes up limping with an apparent injury after a 16-yard reception at the Pro Bowl. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sPd95IaWJ7 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 27, 2019

Not lit! Not at all! Is "unlit" a thing? If so, that's what this is.

Reports from Orlando are that Smith-Schuster simply suffered a bone bruise. But clearly, it could've been worse. Most importantly, will this impact his ability to dance for pizza and tax refunds now?

The point is, whatever the NFL owners are making off of the Pro Bowl, it's not worth the risk of what they may be losing if a player gets a more substantial injury in an exhibition game.

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey just got something else to brag about. A touchdown reception.

Yes. The mouthy Jaguars corner lined up as a wide receiver and caught this TD from DeShaun Watson.

2nd Pro Bowl, First NFL Touchdown, AFC Win! That's a trifecta! S/o my brudda @deshaunwatson for the throw pic.twitter.com/V80E4jMiEy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 27, 2019

Also in the game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara pressured the quarterback as a rush end and Bucs receiver Mike Evans intercepted a pass as a defensive back.

To me, those moments seemed fun. Yet, Ramsey scoring just made me want to puke.

Amari Cooper's doink

Nothing personifies "the best of the best" more so than a quarterback and wide receiver hooking up on a gorgeous touchdown throw and cat ... oh.

We all miss John Madden with the visual sounds. I can hear him now as he watches this Pro Bowl. Amari Cooper with the DOINK! pic.twitter.com/TggrIzBdYy — Duane Lively (Football Dungeon) (@DuaneLively) January 27, 2019

Amari Cooper is going to owe Dak Prescott a steak back in Dallas after that one.

The trophy presentation

It was a fitting end to an awful day.

First, ESPN's Lisa Salters mangled the name of her co-worker, Jason Witten. Then Witten mangled the Pro Bowl trophy as he tried to give it to AFC co-MVP's Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams.

Jason Witten was so thrown off by being called 'Jason Witwin' that in his flustered frustration he broke the AFC trophy. @PLeonardNYDN #ProBowl2019 #ProBowl @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/slyPaRd8dY — Willy Caicedo (@fortafa99) January 27, 2019

And ... scene.