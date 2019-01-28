Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Smith-Schuster's injury, terrible weather, Jason Witten's gaffe, other Pro Bowl hilarity

Tim Benz | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 6:50 a.m.
A general view exterior of Camping World Stadium is seen before the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
A general view exterior of Camping World Stadium is seen before the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
AFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, dunks the football after scoring against the NFC during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
AFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, dunks the football after scoring against the NFC during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Updated 11 hours ago

Sunday's Pro Bowl was its usual comedy show of listless play, halfhearted blocking, quarter-speed tackling and zero sincerity.

It was like a Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl in Bethel Park with less effort and more rain.

For the record, the AFC won 26-7. Let's hope the NFL never forces the AFC squad to defend that championship.

Here are some lowlights and arguments as to why the game should be abolished and never be forced on the American viewing public again.

Personally, I thought it had been outlawed in the Geneva Convention.

The weather

As you can see, it was cool and rainy all day in Orlando for the Pro Bowl ... again.

It was the second straight year where bad weather was an issue in Florida. And the fans didn't like it.

At least Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward felt like he was playing at home. Maybe that's why he got a sack.

The folks in Hawaii wanted to remind the NFL what the weather would've been like for their game if it remained in Honolulu instead of moving to Orlando.

I think Hawaii has a point.

JuJu injured

You can't play football without risking injury. And Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got injured during the Pro Bowl on this play.

Not lit! Not at all! Is "unlit" a thing? If so, that's what this is.

Reports from Orlando are that Smith-Schuster simply suffered a bone bruise. But clearly, it could've been worse. Most importantly, will this impact his ability to dance for pizza and tax refunds now?

The point is, whatever the NFL owners are making off of the Pro Bowl, it's not worth the risk of what they may be losing if a player gets a more substantial injury in an exhibition game.

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey just got something else to brag about. A touchdown reception.

Yes. The mouthy Jaguars corner lined up as a wide receiver and caught this TD from DeShaun Watson.

Also in the game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara pressured the quarterback as a rush end and Bucs receiver Mike Evans intercepted a pass as a defensive back.

To me, those moments seemed fun. Yet, Ramsey scoring just made me want to puke.

Amari Cooper's doink

Nothing personifies "the best of the best" more so than a quarterback and wide receiver hooking up on a gorgeous touchdown throw and cat ... oh.

Amari Cooper is going to owe Dak Prescott a steak back in Dallas after that one.

The trophy presentation

It was a fitting end to an awful day.

First, ESPN's Lisa Salters mangled the name of her co-worker, Jason Witten. Then Witten mangled the Pro Bowl trophy as he tried to give it to AFC co-MVP's Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams.

And ... scene.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me