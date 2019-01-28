Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Penguins' return as 2nd half begins

Tim Benz | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 7:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan yells instructions from behind Sidney Crosby (87), Evgeni Malkin (71), and Patric Hornqvist (72) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The Penguins won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan yells instructions from behind Sidney Crosby (87), Evgeni Malkin (71), and Patric Hornqvist (72) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The Penguins won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Updated 14 hours ago

Well hockey fans of Pittsburgh, you wanted it. Now, you got it.

The Penguins are about to become Topic A in Pittsburgh again. The all-star break is over, the Steelers are done and we won't see baseball until late March.

So it's almost all hockey, all the time around these parts for the next few months. Will the Pens capitalize? I start my weekly Madden Monday podcast with that very point of conversation as I'm joined by Mark Madden of 105.9 the X.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Mark Madden look ahead to Penguins' second-half slate

Also, we dive into the ongoing Antonio Brown fiasco and JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury at the Pro Bowl.

Plus baseball is on the brain as we navigate the politics spewed at PiratesFest, Mark admits to ruining Duquesne's hot streak and his attempt to steal Ben Roethlisberger's radio show.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me