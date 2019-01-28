Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Antonio Brown wants to be a Packer?; JuJu recruiting Jets star

Tim Benz | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 8:57 a.m.
The Steelers' Antonio Brown makes a reception over the Packers' Davon House in the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Antonio Brown makes a reception over the Packers' Davon House in the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 11 hours ago

In today's “First Call,” Antonio Brown is flirting with a team besides the 49ers. JuJu Smith-Schuster is trying to woo a player to Pittsburgh ... even though that player can't leave. And a WPIAL star is staying put at Penn State.

So what are you trying to say, A.B.?

After weeks of his open flirtation with San Francisco, Antonio Brown is now making it clear he'd be happy elsewhere, too.

He "liked" two photos on Twitter of him wearing Green Bay Packers gear.

But he kept the San Francisco thing going as well by hitting the like button on this beauty.

He also approved of this post from someone who included a negative expletive about Ben Roethlisberger. That Tweet now appears to be "unliked."

But these two negative slaps against Big Ben ...

... and Steelers fans remain.

Yet, at the same time, Brown also gave a social media stamp of approval to this picture of him and Big Ben hugging ...

... and this one of Steelers fans asking him to stay.

So how are the Steelers supposed to figure out what Brown wants when he can't even figure it out himself?

That's not how this is supposed to work

It seems like NFL players don't quite understand how this "recruiting" thing works.

First we had a bunch of 49ers posting things on social media trying to lure Antonio Brown to San Francisco. But he's not a free agent. Nor can he even force a trade to a specific location.

That doesn't seem to matter because they just keep doing it.

Well now JuJu Smith-Schuster is doing the same thing to Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Adams still has two years left on his rookie contract before he reaches a potential fifth-year option with the Jets.

In other words, Smith-Schuster is going to have to keep this recruiting effort up for a while.

Pretty big day

Sunday marked a pretty big day in NFL coaching history.

Fifty years ago, the Steelers hired Chuck Noll on Jan. 27, 1969.

Also on that day in 2000, the Patriots hired Bill Belichick.

So that's a combined nine Super Bowl rings and 15 appearances to go along with 418 total wins between the two men.

Mic drop

Well, it looks like the Patriots are ready to go for the Super Bowl.

The team held a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium, and a reported 35,000 people showed up.

Tom Brady whipped up the crowd before the team flew down to Atlanta.

Brady and the Patriots have made these Super Bowl trips 11 times now. But it doesn't appear they've gotten bored with it in New England.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me