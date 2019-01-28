First call: Antonio Brown wants to be a Packer?; JuJu recruiting Jets star

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's “First Call,” Antonio Brown is flirting with a team besides the 49ers. JuJu Smith-Schuster is trying to woo a player to Pittsburgh ... even though that player can't leave. And a WPIAL star is staying put at Penn State.

So what are you trying to say, A.B.?

After weeks of his open flirtation with San Francisco, Antonio Brown is now making it clear he'd be happy elsewhere, too.

He "liked" two photos on Twitter of him wearing Green Bay Packers gear.

But he kept the San Francisco thing going as well by hitting the like button on this beauty.

He also approved of this post from someone who included a negative expletive about Ben Roethlisberger. That Tweet now appears to be "unliked."

But these two negative slaps against Big Ben ...

It's funny how most fans think it's just about AB. Maybe he can handle it better, but the organization can address and handle Ben better "The Leader" — Steel City Dawg (@RealPittBull) January 27, 2019

... and Steelers fans remain.

Yet, at the same time, Brown also gave a social media stamp of approval to this picture of him and Big Ben hugging ...

You're telling me that in a years time @AB84 & Big Ben went from this to what the media is saying now? Something doesnt seem right to me but ‍♀️ what do I know. I hope that you dont go anywhere AB because you are a beast athlete and I'd hate to have to play against you! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OrQB8DTBAc — JoAnna Stoner (@jmingram2458) January 27, 2019

... and this one of Steelers fans asking him to stay.

Stay with the Steelers AB pic.twitter.com/bi60cuN4va — Austin (@Hillba89) January 27, 2019

So how are the Steelers supposed to figure out what Brown wants when he can't even figure it out himself?

That's not how this is supposed to work

It seems like NFL players don't quite understand how this "recruiting" thing works.

First we had a bunch of 49ers posting things on social media trying to lure Antonio Brown to San Francisco. But he's not a free agent. Nor can he even force a trade to a specific location.

That doesn't seem to matter because they just keep doing it.

Well now JuJu Smith-Schuster is doing the same thing to Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Youngboys! Great to finally be on the same team as this dude we got a spot saved for you in Pittsburgh when you ready @TheAdamsEra pic.twitter.com/ety3WQXnuo — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 25, 2019

Adams still has two years left on his rookie contract before he reaches a potential fifth-year option with the Jets.

In other words, Smith-Schuster is going to have to keep this recruiting effort up for a while.

Pretty big day

Sunday marked a pretty big day in NFL coaching history.

Fifty years ago, the Steelers hired Chuck Noll on Jan. 27, 1969.

Also on that day in 2000, the Patriots hired Bill Belichick.

January 27th stands as a significant date in #NFL history. 50 years ago today, the #Steelers hired Chuck Noll. 19 years ago today, the #Patriots hired Bill Belichick. Coincidentally, Noll beat Belichick in final game as #Steelers head coach in 1991. pic.twitter.com/uqx0QyDVGf — Ryan Recker (@RyanRecker) January 27, 2019

So that's a combined nine Super Bowl rings and 15 appearances to go along with 418 total wins between the two men.

Mic drop

Well, it looks like the Patriots are ready to go for the Super Bowl.

The team held a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium, and a reported 35,000 people showed up.

Tom Brady whipped up the crowd before the team flew down to Atlanta.

Tom Brady leads a 'we're still here' chant and follows it up with a mic drop. Off to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/j6w4Sv0Wfd — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2019

Brady and the Patriots have made these Super Bowl trips 11 times now. But it doesn't appear they've gotten bored with it in New England.