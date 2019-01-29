Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Penguins' issues vs. bad teams, Evgeni Malkin's struggles persist

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 6:56 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin looks to pass during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penguins Radio Network host Brian Metzer joins me for our weekly hockey podcast.

The Penguins played a stinker in their first home game back from a week off. New Jersey beat them 6-3. We talk about Evgeni Malkin's struggles, the team's inability to beat bad teams and another short-handed goal allowed.

Plus, why is Mike Sullivan's team so bad against last-place clubs? The coach was also asked about the team's 0-for-5 power play effort and its lackluster emotional investment.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Brian Metzer discuss Penguins' lackluster return to action

Oh, by the way, the best team in hockey is coming here Wednesday. The Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning visit.

Most importantly though, we review the new Rival Sons album and look at the Sonic Temple lineup.

