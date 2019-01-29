Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Bettis still wants to be Steelers RB coach; Malkin's minuses piling up

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 7:51 a.m.
Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis shows off his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis shows off his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 hours ago

Wednesday's "First Call" features Evgeni Malkin's issues. Jerome Bettis thinks he's getting a new job with the Steelers. A few WPIAL stars are on display at the Super Bowl. And the cost of washing off "Steeler stank."

Who wants to tell him?

Over the weekend Jerome Bettis posted a poll on his Twitter feed, asking if the Steelers should make him their next running backs coach.

The idea was met with 89 percent approval numbers by his followers.

Bettis appears to have gotten the idea from an article posted on 247 Sports, as he linked that story on his post.

One problem, Bus. That story moved Jan. 8, shortly after James Saxon wasn't retained. Eddie Faulkner was hired to be the new Steelers running backs coach Jan. 16.

So, Jerome may be a little late to the party on this one.

Although, Notre Dame — Bettis' alma mater — also has a running back coach vacan ...

Nope. No, it doesn't. Never mind.

Malkin's minus

Evgeni Malkin was a minus-1 Monday in the Penguins 6-3 loss to New Jersey.

He's now minus-20 on the year. That's right. Evgeni Malkin's plus/minus can almost buy its first beer.

The only players with a plus/minus worse than that are Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Matheson.

"Obviously, we'd like to have him have more of a positive impact on the game," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

"We're trying to help Geno through this process and capture his very best game."

Something of particular interest about Huberdeau and Malkin: They average more than a point per game. So that's a ton of even-strength or short-handed goals against.

Plus-minus often is a misleading stat. But in Malkin's case, it seems representative of his lack of responsibility on the ice this season.

A little local love

George Marshalek is a North Allegheny grad and television producer at WSBT-TV in Atlanta.

He was covering Super Bowl media night Monday and got Rams star Aaron Donald to reflect on his journey from Penn Hills to the Super Bowl.

After leaving Penn Hills, Donald starred at Pitt. Now he's looking to sack Tom Brady and maybe add a Super Bowl MVP to what will likely be an NFL defensive MVP season.

Gronk gone?

Donald isn't the only WPIAL product in the Super Bowl. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski played his senior year at Woodland Hills.

And some have suggested that the future Hall of Famer may be considering retirement after the end of this season.

When ESPN asked that question of him at media night, here is how he responded.

"I don't know. I haven't done that sit-down yet," Gronkowski said. "I've got to do that sit-down. About two weeks after (the season). Then I'll know.''

Is it me? Or do you think — as I do — that Gronkowski will somehow still manage to score another seven or eight touchdowns against the Steelers even in retirement?

Stinky Steelers fan

I know, it's going to take A LOT to wash off the stink of the 2018 Steelers season.

But this is a bit much.

I don't know who that guy is. But I do think I found JuJu Smith-Schuster's next product endorsement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me