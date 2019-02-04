Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: After 5 straight losses, how does Pitt's Jeff Capel get his rebuild back on track?

Tim Benz | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 6:15 a.m.
After five straight losses, can Pitt head coach Jeff Capel get his rebuilding mission back on track?
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
After five straight losses, can Pitt head coach Jeff Capel get his rebuilding mission back on track?

Updated 3 hours ago

So now what?

You can't blame Pitt basketball fans — and even the program itself — if it has that question at this juncture of its mammoth rebuild.

First-year head coach Jeff Capel received — and deserved — high marks for the initial stages of the salvage mission. His energy, connection with fans, and name recognition alone boosted the morale of the program. If not for his hire, it could have remained dormant even in the wake of firing Kevin Stallings after that 0-18 ACC campaign in his final season of 2017-18.

Capel then brought in and retained enough talent to make the Panthers a competitive enough outfit to win 10 of 13 games in the pre-conference slate.

That helped the Petersen Events Center to become a popular destination again with energetic, sizeable crowds against the likes of Duke, North Carolina and Florida State.

Heck, the Panthers even crossed off a few "firsts" on their ACC to-do list. They got their first conference win since March 2017 when they upset Louisville in overtime on Jan. 9. Then they got their first win over a ranked opponent since February 2017 by upsetting then-11th-ranked Florida State 75-62.

From there, despite losses to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome and Duke at home, legendary coaches like Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski showered Capel's team with praise, and the buzz around the club has been good.

Which brings us back to, "so now what?"

Because behind all the verbal bouquets and positive headlines, the Panthers have fallen to 12-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play. They are now losers of five straight. A nine-point (65-56) loss at home to Syracuse Saturday was the closest game of that batch. Every other margin of defeat was between 11 and 15 points.

"Got to go back to the drawing board at practice," said sophomore Terrell Brown after the defeat by the Orange.

Well, not necessarily. Pitt doesn't have to wipe the slate clean and start over. They don't have to pull the plug and start fresh.

Again.

Just look at Brown as a case study. His game against Syracuse may have been his best of the season, totaling 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

But what they do need to do the rest of February is just win a couple. Just get a few wins and give a little factual foundation to support all the external claims of progress.

It's a lot easier to believe that significant steps were taken if the "0" in the conference-win column from last season is replaced by a "5" or a "6" as opposed to the "2" they have now.

Despite the Panthers' recent struggles, that plan isn't out of reach. Pitt has only six games left in February, starting Tuesday night at Wake Forest. Five of those games are going to be played against teams that currently have records under .500 in ACC play.

The lone exception is a Feb. 16 date at home against Virginia Tech.

Even looking ahead into March, Pitt's schedule doesn't appear to get much harder. Aside from the tortuous task of visiting Virginia on March 2, Capel's crew only has two other games before the ACC tournament, and they are against Notre Dame and Miami. The Irish and the Hurricanes have a combined 3-15 record in conference play this season.

So, yes, the first half of Pitt's conference schedule has been a bit out of whack. Facing Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, plus Louisville and Syracuse twice each was daunting for this young group of Panthers.

That's why the story surrounding where Pitt is now after an extended losing streak shouldn't be about the bloom coming off the rose. The next phase in the evolution of Capel's group should be about becoming battle-tested following those defeats against the upper echelon of the conference and actually getting the job done against opponents that are on a more level playing field.

"The next step for us is to get better," Capel said Saturday night. "In some of these losses that we've had, maybe we've gotten better. It was going to be very difficult for us to beat Duke. And win at Syracuse. Louisville is one of the better teams in the country right now.

"We're not as talented as a lot of the teams we are playing against right now," Capel continued.

However, Capel went on to draw an analogy to Virginia. As he described, the Cavaliers are frequently atop the standings in the ACC, even if head coach Tony Bennett doesn't "have a team stacked with McDonald's All-Americans."

"He built a culture," Capel said of Bennett. "That's what we are trying to do. It may not equate to wins. We aren't judging ourselves on that. I know we have to win. That's really important. But I do think we are continuing to get better."

Maybe now the schedule will allow Capel's team to show some evidence to go along with that theory.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me