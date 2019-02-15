Breaking down the fantasy impact of an Antonio Brown trade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown posted on Instagram that he is open for business.

Great. He isn’t allowed to conduct that business. But from a fantasy sports standpoint, if Brown is on the move, what would be the most impactful landing spot?

I ask Jeff Erickson of Rotowire about that in our weekly fantasy sports podcast. Plus we examine the impact of the Broncos-Ravens trade. Erickson thinks it is good news for owners who have the remaining Ravens players.

LISTEN: Breaking down fantasy impact of an Antonio Brown trade

What does it mean for the receivers in Denver? Furthermore, what does it mean for Case Keenum?

We also dive into the slow MLB market. Is there any clarity at all to the quagmire of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper’s free agency situation?

And we wrap up last week’s NBA trade action.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.