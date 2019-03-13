Crosby, Ovechkin share tender moment after Penguins beat Capitals

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Talk about respect.

While Evgeni Malkin was showered with congratulations for notching his 1,000th point during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-3 win Tuesday, the other Russian-born superstar in the game hit a milestone of his own.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin earned his 1,200th point with an assist on John Carlson’s third-period goal.

JOHN CARLSON JAMS HOME THE REBOUND TO GIVE ALEX OVECHKIN 1,200 CAREER POINTS!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/08VsOlIuzx — Hockey Daily (@HockeyDaily365) March 13, 2019

When the dust settled at the end of the game, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who hit the 1,200-point milestone March 5, had a brief chat with Ovechkin.

Though initially, it appeared it might be more of a scrap than a conversation.

Ovechkin said Crosby told him “congrats, man” during the brief rendezvous.

Ovechkin and Crosby had a quick chat on the ice after the game. Ovechkin said Crosby told him, “Congrats, man.” — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 13, 2019

For his part in the festivities, Crosby didn’t hit any new milestones, but he deposited a couple of beauties en route to the victory.

