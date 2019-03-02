Diminutive Dunn-Martin stands tall for Duquesne in win over UMass

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Duquesne starting point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin might have been the only person on the rosters and coaching staffs of the teams who met at Palumbo Center on Saturday that was shorter than Dukes coach Keith Dambrot.

Generously listed as 5 feet 8, Dunn-Martin had career highs in points (30) and assists (six) during Duquesne’s 80-73 win against Massachusetts.

At one point while igniting the Dukes’ 10th second-half rally this season, Dunn-Martin made a pull-up jump shot over 6-foot-11 UMass center Rashaan Holloway.

“I shot it and arced it a little high,” Dunn-Martin said, matter-of-factly, “and got it in.”

For Dunn-Martin, a sophomore transfer from Akron, the first-career 30-point game was just the latest instance of him proving people wrong.

“I think all little people like us have insecurities, right?” Dambrot said. “We all do. I mean, his whole life he’s been trying to battle for respect – ‘I’m a good player, I can play.’ He made some unbelievable plays tonight…

“We ran about 100 plays in a row for him, and he made some bombs. They were tough shots. And I give him credit. I like him, he’s a nice kid.”

Dunn-Martin was lightly recruited for obvious reasons, but Dambrot coveted him when he was the coach at Akron in 2016. Dambrot noted that Dunn-Martin became the career scoring leader at Huntington (WVa.) High School, surpassing NBA player Patrick Patterson while playing in three state championship games (winning two).

“If you can play like that at that size, you’re special,” said Dambrot, who brought Dunn-Martin with him to Duquesne two years ago. “I have said that many, many times.”

Dunn-Martin made three 3-pointers in a span of less than 2 minutes late in second half of Saturday’s win, a stretch that capped the Dukes’ comeback from down 11 at one point, down 10 in the second half and down by nine with 7 minutes to play.

He also had a pair of three-point possessions late in the first half when Duquesne was rallying. Dunn-Martin went 9-for-12 from the field, 7-for-9 on 3-pointers and 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

“Little guy was like playing in high school again,” Dambrot said. “That’s how we played in high school – he just flung them up there, flinging and stinging them. We don’t win without him.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .