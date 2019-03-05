Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Disciplined approach leads Penguins’ Matt Cullen to brink of 1,500th NHL game | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Disciplined approach leads Penguins’ Matt Cullen to brink of 1,500th NHL game

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:30 a.m
835707_web1_gtr-pens16-0915418
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Matt Cullen takes a shot during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

About an hour ago

It would be impossible for Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen to still be playing at the sport’s highest level past his 42nd birthday without discipline.

Discipline in the kitchen and the gym keeps him in the kind of physical condition that players half his age aspire to. Discipline on the ice helps him play the type of two-way game that makes him a favorite of coaches no matter when his birth certificate was printed.

Cullen will reach a major milestone when he plays in the 1,500th game of his NHL career Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

He will celebrate the occasion with discipline.

First, pay attention to the task at hand. The Penguins are locked in a tight playoff race with 17 games to go.

“Right now, the only real focus is on winning games and finding your way into the playoffs,” Cullen said.

Then, for a short time, he’ll allow himself to revel in the fact that he’s one of only 20 players in league history – and one of only two Americans – to play as many games as he has.

“After the game, you probably take a half-hour and reflect on some of the good times,” Cullen said. “Mostly, you reflect on the people who helped you get here, because it’s hard to play this long without a lot of help.”

Cullen could reflect on the early days of his career, of making his NHL debut with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in a 26-team NHL on Oct. 27, 1997, then recording his first point – an assist on a Teemu Selanne goal – a few years later.

He could reflect on the final chapter of his career, which saw him up his Stanley Cup count to at least three with a three-year stint with the Penguins. He can take solace in the fact that all the teammates in the locker room Tuesday night were at least born when he made his NHL debut (though Marcus Pettersson and Jared McCann had just celebrated their first birthdays).

Taking a moment to reflect is something that Cullen has become good at over the past few seasons.

“The last couple years I have been doing that a little more, but this year especially I’m trying to take time to appreciate things for how great they are,” Cullen said. “You get caught up in a long career and just focus on playing games. You don’t take a minute to appreciate how special it is to be a part of all this.”

At the moment, capping his career in a storybook fashion with a fourth championship ring seems like a longshot, of course. The Penguins are doing all they can to merely qualify for the postseason, let alone look like a contender.

Wisdom gained from 1,500 games in the NHL has Cullen thinking a little bit differently, though.

Struggle, he has learned, often leads to strength.

“It’s never easy,” Cullen said. “We’ve had moments and stretches where we’ve been great and moments when we haven’t been. Of course we all wish we could stretch those good times a little bit longer, but the season’s a challenge. These ups and downs are what helps bring a team together at the end. If we can find a way to maintain and continue to improve on our game right now heading into the playoffs, it’s all for good, ultimately.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.