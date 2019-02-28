District college softball players to watch for 2019

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The softball season is underway in NCAA Division I, II and NAIA, and it opens in Division III this weekend. Here are some top area players to watch:

Kaitlyn Beers, IUP

Junior second baseman earned PSAC Central Athlete of the Year last season after leading team with 33 RBIs, 46 hits, 33 runs and .575 slugging percentage. … Second on team with .362 average.

•••

Maddie Horn, Point Park

Sophomore outfielder led Pioneers with a .350 average, 19 runs and a .427 on-base average last season. … Hitting .353 this year with a team-high five runs.

•••

Rachel Johnson, W&J

Senior second baseman earned honorable mention preseason All-American honors from Fastpitch News. … Led PAC and was 17th in Division III with a .492 average last season. … Ranked eighth in nation with 20 doubles. … Also stole 17 bases and drove in 28 runs in earning first-team All-PAC.

•••

Brittany Knight, Pitt

Redshirt sophomore pitcher was injured much of last season but fared well as a freshman, going 6-0 in her first six games. … Finished 13-12 with a 4.11 ERA. … Led team in wins and innings (151.2).

•••

Kelly Lafferty, Allegheny

Sophomore outfielder earned North Coast Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year last season, leading the team with a .430 average, 33 runs, 46 hits and 13 doubles. … Also drove in 18 runs and recorded a .516 on-base percentage.

•••

Kailey Myers, Slippery Rock

Senior shortstop was named PSAC West Athlete of the Year last season. … Hit .419 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs. … Batted .489 with runners in scoring position. … Ranked third in PSAC with .493 on-base percentage.

•••

Alona Sleith, Saint Vincent

Yough graduate dominated as freshman, breaking the school’s single-season homer record with 11. … Her 38 RBIs led the PAC and ranked as the third-highest total in school history. … Led PAC with a .460 average and 22 RBIs in conference games. … Earned first-team All-PAC and first-team All-Central Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter .