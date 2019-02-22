Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Dodgers shut down pitcher Clayton Kershaw | TribLIVE.com
MLB

Dodgers shut down pitcher Clayton Kershaw

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Friday, February 22, 2019 7:14 p.m
790670_web1_790670-b636ef944cd442ec88d889257f422a41
AP
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the ace “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.

21 minutes ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was shut down indefinitely after telling manager Dave Roberts that he “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.

Kershaw worked out indoors at Camelback Ranch on Friday but didn’t play catch. Roberts wouldn’t speculate on the left-hander’s next bullpen session.

“Just going to take a few days. It’s just best if I do that,” Kershaw told reporters. “I’m not going to get another chance to do this during the season. It feels like it’s a good time. Hopefully be playing catch, if not this weekend, by the first of next week.”

Kershaw told Roberts he wasn’t feeling right after throwing live batting practice Monday and a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but the manager told reporters in Arizona “no one is alarmed or worried about it.”

Kershaw has dealt with back injuries the last three seasons and a left shoulder injury last year.

Roberts said Kershaw could be going through a so-called “dead-arm stage,” which can affect pitchers in spring training.

“There’s plenty of time for him to get his ‘pens in and build up,” the manager said. “He holds himself to a high standard. He really wasn’t pleased with how he felt. It’s sort of a day-to-day thing.”

Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year contract in November and was named the opening day starter for the ninth consecutive year earlier this week. He turns 31 next month.

He had a 2.73 ERA last year.

Categories: Sports | MLB
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.