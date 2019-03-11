Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dogs quit on French musher; New leader in the Iditarod | TribLIVE.com
Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 11, 2019 2:18 p.m
AP
Nicolas Petit hugs one of his dogs before they leave Unalakleet, Alaska, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
AP
Nicolas Petit arrives in Unalakleet, Alaska, in the lead of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — There’s a new leader in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after the dogs on musher Nicolas Petit’s team quit on him.

Alaska musher Pete Kaiser passed Petit and was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in Koyuk Monday. Koyuk is 827 miles into the 1,000 mile race across Alaska.

Petit held a five-hour advantage after Sunday. He told the Iditarod Insider that he yelled at two dogs who were fighting, and the team wouldn’t move after that.

He said the dogs ate well, and there’s no orthopedic issues. He says of his dogs: “It’s just a head thing.”

Petit’s team quit running at about the same point he gave up the lead in last year’s race, when he lost the trail in a blizzard.

