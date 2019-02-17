Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Don Cherry calls Carolina Hurricanes ‘bunch of jerks’ because of victory celebrations | TribLIVE.com
NHL

Don Cherry calls Carolina Hurricanes ‘bunch of jerks’ because of victory celebrations

Jake Russell • The Washington Post
Jake Russell • The Washington Post | Sunday, February 17, 2019 7:08 p.m
764435_web1_AP19048149581091
The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Micheal Ferland late in the third period of an NHL hockey game with Dallas Stars’ Miro Heiskanen (4) skating past Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

About an hour ago

For Don Cherry, a man known for his flashy, attention-seeking suits, perhaps the irony was lost on him when he espoused a “get off my lawn” persona Saturday when discussing the topic of the Carolina Hurricanes’ postgame celebrations.

The Hurricanes have been doing a lot of winning lately (three straight victories and eight of their past 10 games). They’ve also been providing a lot of postgame entertainment for their home crowd, calling the celebrations the “Storm Surge.”

On Friday, the Hurricanes celebrated a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers with Dougie Hamilton leading the crowd with viking claps followed by tossing an imaginary home-run pitch to Warren Foegele.

The team has even organized a game of duck, duck, goose along with bowling and human dominoes.

But there’s no room for that kind of celebratory behavior in hockey, says Cherry.

The 85-year-old railed against the Hurricanes on Saturday on “Hockey Night in Canada,” calling the team “a bunch of jerks” for having too much fun.

“These guys to me are jerks,” Cherry said. “… And I’ll tell you one thing, they better not do this in the playoffs… . This is a joke.”

“Young men expressing themselves for joy of winning,” Cherry said sarcastically. “You don’t do this thing in professional hockey. What are these guys? Jerks or something?”

“I know what I’m talking about. You never do anything like that. They’re still not drawing. They’re a bunch of jerks as far as I’m concerned. Imagine Justin Williams doing stuff like that.”

The Hurricanes won again Saturday night, defeating the Dallas Stars, 3-0. And again they celebrated, this time with a limbo stick line.

The Hurricanes social media team didn’t hesitate to bust out their Cherry retorts. The team even changed its Twitter bio to: “That bunch of jerks with the fun celebrations.”

Perhaps Cherry made those comments for ratings, or maybe he actually believes what he said. What’s indisputable is that they make good fodder for a Carolina team that has vaulted its way from second-to-last in the Eastern Conference to the second wild-card spot in less than two months.

Categories: Sports | NHL
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.