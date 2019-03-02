Don’t compare A.J. Brown to anyone, not even JuJu Smith-Schuster

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

INDIANAPOLIS – When it comes to confident football players in this year’s NFL draft class, the line forms behind Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown’s confidence apparently knows no bounds even though most NFL draft analysts don’t even think he is the best wide receiver on his team.

Ole Miss teammate D.K. Metcalf is rated as the superior prospect, but try selling that point to Brown, who also is among the Top 50 overall prospects, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

“I’m the best receiver in the draft – by far,” Brown said. “I’m versatile. I can play inside, outside, I run great routes. I have strong hands, and I’m a man after that catch. A lot of guys are not like that. I’m very different.”

Brown, like Metcalf, was scheduled to meet with the Steelers for a formal interview on Friday night. At 6-foot, 226-pounds, he is one of the thicker receivers in his class, and his size and physical style has drawn comparisons to Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“To be honest, I don’t agree with that,” Brown said. “No shade on JuJu. He’s a great player, but I don’t like to be compared to anybody. I am me, and I am different.”

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks rates Brown as his No. 4 receiver. Jeremiah has Brown listed No. 5 on his list. He could be a possibility for the Steelers in the second round if they trade Antonio Brown.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .