Double-A Eastern League changes playoff format | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Double-A Eastern League changes playoff format

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:13 p.m
The Double-A Eastern League, which includes the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Altoona Curve farm team, will change its playoff format, awarding postseason berths to the first-place team from each division during the first and second halves of the season.

The change goes into effect this season.

Postseason berths will be awarded to the first-place teams in the Eastern Division and Western Division during the first half and second half of the season. If the same team finishes in first place in both halves of the season, the second playoff spot for that division will be awarded to the team with the next-best full season record.

Standings for postseason berths will be determined using the won-loss record, based on games behind. Winning percentage has no impact on the standings.

The first half of the season will end June 18, the 76th day of the regular season. The second half will begin June 19 and end Sept. 2.

The first round of the playoffs will feature the first-half winner from each division facing the second-half winner. The team that finishes in first place in the first half will be host to games 3-5 of the best-of-five series. The second-half winner will serve as host for games 1 and 2.

Winners from each opening-round series will advance to the Eastern League Championship Series, with the best-of-five series’ first two games in the Western Division in even-numbered years and the Eastern Division in odd numbered years.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
