Duke gets top seed for NCAA Tournament; Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga also earn No. 1s | TribLIVE.com
Duke gets top seed for NCAA Tournament; Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga also earn No. 1s

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:43 p.m
AP
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against Florida State during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019.
AP
Virginia’s Jack Salt (33) hangs from the rim after a dunk against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Salt was called for a technical foul on the play.
AP
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives past Louisville’s Malik Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Looming at the top of this year’s March Madness bracket: Duke and its freshman force of nature, Zion Williamson.

The Blue Devils earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, joining Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga as No. 1 seeds for the three-week hoops extravaganza that kicks off this week.

Williamson missed five games after wrenching his knee when his Nike sneaker blew out in a regular-season game last month. He’s healthy again, playing well and not concerned about another potential injury that could impact his status as the likely top pick in the NBA draft later this year.

The tournament starts Tuesday with a pair of play-in games, then gets going in full force Thursday.

The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Minneapolis, where Duke is the early 9-4 favorite to win it all.

Categories: Sports | US-World
