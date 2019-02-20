Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duke star Zion Williamson injures knee after Nike shoe blows out | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Duke star Zion Williamson injures knee after Nike shoe blows out

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 10:39 p.m
780318_web1_780318-9c76cba73c084c1a9ffa92e47ee31433
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) falls to the floor with an injury while chasing the ball with North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half in Durham, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

20 minutes ago

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman sensation Zion Williamson was knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game by a knee injury after his Nike shoe blew out during the top-ranked Blue Devils’ opening possession.

Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted while dribbling near the free throw line Wednesday night.

Williamson, the ACC’s second-leading scorer at 22.4 points per game and arguably the most exciting player in college basketball, walked off with a slight limp but under his own power before heading back to the locker room with no shoes on his feet.

Duke is four years into a 12-year deal with Nike as the exclusive supplier of uniforms, shoes and apparel. The private school didn’t disclose terms of the 2015 contract extension.

Nike has had an exclusive deal with the university since 1992.

Categories: Sports | US-World
