Dukes’ Amari Kelly suffers season-ending knee injury

Duquesne freshman forward Amari Kelly will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Wednesday night in the Dukes’ 85-75 loss at Saint Louis.

Kelly, 6-foot-9, is the second member of Duquesne’s freshman class and front line to suffer a season-ending knee injury. Austin Rotroff, 6-10, was injured in the first Saint Louis game Jan. 23.

Kelly was averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.1 points and rebounds per game in 29 of the team’s 30 games.

Coach Keith Dambrot will supplement his bench with 6-5 forward Kellen Taylor, a wide receiver on the football team who had been a regular member of the basketball team the past two seasons. He has been practicing with the team this season, but has played in only seven games.

Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had arthroscopic knee surgery Feb. 26, but he played Wednesday at Saint Louis.

Duquesne (19-11, 10-7) is fifth in the Atlantic 10 and will close out the regular season Saturday night against second-place Dayton (20-10, 10-5) at Palumbo Center.

