Duquesne closes regular season with 78-67 loss to Dayton

Duquesne will stagger into the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday, a loser in three of its past four games, after falling to Dayton on Saturday night, 78-67.

It was the last game of the regular season and last at Palumbo Center before it will be renovated and replaced by UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in time for the 2020-21 season.

The Dukes will be the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will play 10-seed St. Joseph’s on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Dukes were behind for most of the game and trailed 52-40 with 12 minutes, 34 secondes left in the second half. The Dukes rallied, as they usually do, and got within 59-55 on a 3-point shot by Lamar Jordan Jr. with 7:24 left but could get no closer.

The Dukes were playing without freshman forward Amari Kelly, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Wednesday at Saint Louis. Freshman point guard Sincere Carry played most of the game only 11 days after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Eric Williams Jr. led Duquesne (19-12, 10-8) with 21 points, followed by Michael Hughes with 12. Carry scored 10 points and distributed eight assists.

Dayton, the third-place team in the Atlantic 10, improved to 21-10, 13-5. Center Obi Toppin scored 19 points to lead four Flyers in double digits. Ryan Mikesell added 17, Jalen Crutcher 15 and Trey Landers 10.

Dayton led for most of the first half and built a 37-28 halftime lead, scoring 24 points in the paint. That led to easy offense for the Flyers, who were leading the Atlantic 10 in field-goal percentage in conference games (50.4). Dayton did better than that in the first half, hitting 16 of 30 (53.3) and finished the game at 52.7.

The Dukes shot only 42.9 percent in the first half, including 1 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

