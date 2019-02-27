Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot discusses his team's ability to bounce back
Duquesne

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot discusses his team’s ability to bounce back

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:58 a.m
AP
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot left looks to the court as his team plays against Pitt during the first half Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

Duquesne’s last game was a 19-point comeback victory on the road at George Mason. And it wasn’t the first of its kind in 2019.

It was the seventh.

That’s right, seven times this year Keith Dambrot’s Dukes have responded from double-digit deficits. Three of those were in the second half. Two of those were on the road.

That 19-point charge against George Mason matched a 19-point scramble at home against Rhode Island on Jan. 30.

LISTEN: Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot discusses his team’s comeback abilities

Dambrot’s players also rebounded from 18 down at Fordham, 18 down at home against Longwood, 15 down at St. Joseph’s, 14 down against Illinois-Chicago and 12 down at home against Eastern Kentucky.

I guess aside from that, their games haven’t been very exciting.

In today’s Sided.co podcast, I talked to Dambrot and some of his players about how the boys on the Bluff have managed to counter-punch so well.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

