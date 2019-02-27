Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne drops another game against St. Bonaventure | TribLIVE.com
Duquesne

Duquesne drops another game against St. Bonaventure

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:18 p.m
812807_web1_gtr-DUQbasketball-xxxxxx

About an hour ago

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Courtney Stockard had 21 points as St. Bonaventure easily beat Duquesne, 68-47, on Wednesday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Dukes (18-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10).

Eric Williams Jr. had five points despite coming into the contest as the Dukes’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

LaDarien Griffin had 16 points and 11 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lofton had 10 points and six assists for the hosts.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne, 51-49, on Feb. 6.

Duquesne plays UMass on Saturday at home.

Categories: Sports | Duquesne
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.