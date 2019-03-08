Duquesne eliminates Saint Louis, 72-51, breezes into A-10 semifinals

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

After a season of ups, downs and uncertainties, the Duquesne women’s basketball team regained some semblance of normalcy Friday night, defeating Saint Louis, 72-51, at Palumbo Center in an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal game.

The Dukes are back in the semifinals for the third time in the past four seasons and will play Fordam at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Palumbo. Duquesne lost at Fordham, 57-46, on Feb. 3.

Duquesne, which has won seven games in a row, shot 44.4 percent from the field (24 of 53) while Saint Louis, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, was off-target most of the night, hitting only 20 of 67 (29.9 percent).

Duquesne 5-foot-4 senior guard Chassidy Omogrosso turned a close game into a rout by scoring 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first five minutes, 19 seconds of the third quarter. Saint Louis (15-16) played 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal while Duquesne (19-12) went on a 15-1 run.

Paige Cannon and Conor Richardson scored 12 each for the Dukes.

Duquesne won only six of its first 13 games — all outside the conference — but earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament with an 11-5 A-10 record in the regular season. Duquesne lost to Saint Louis at Palumbo, 67-63, on Feb. 13.

Duquesne took control of the game in the first quarter by blocking six shots while Saint Louis missed 16 of its first 17 shots.

Kadri-Ann Lass, the Duquesne record holder with 282 career blocks, recorded three o her four in the first quarter.

The Dukes led, 13-5, after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. Despite committing eight turnovers in the first half, Saint Louis started to find a rhythm on offense in the second quarter and hit eight of 12 shots. Senior guard Kerri McMahan finished the first half with 13 points while the Dukes were led by Cannon’s nine.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .