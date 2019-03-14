Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne falls to Saint Joseph's in A-10 Tournament
U.S./World Sports

Duquesne falls to Saint Joseph’s in A-10 Tournament

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:01 p.m
NEW YORK — Charlie Brown Jr. scored 28 points as 10th-seeded St. Joseph’s defeated seventh-seeded Duquesne, 92-86, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday.

Eric Williams Jr. led the Dukes (19-13) with 23 points. Lamar Norman Jr. added 18, and Marcus Weathers finished with 17.

Jared Bynum had 16, and Chris Clover added 15 for Saint Joseph’s (14-18), who will meet second-seeded Davidson in a quarterfinal game Friday. The teams split the regular-season series.

The game was played at a high pace from the opening tipoff, as both teams looked to attack the rim. Saint Joseph’s shot 48 percent from the field (29 for 61) and 38 percent on 3-pointers (11 for 29). Duquesne made 47 percent of its shots (31 for 66), including 9 for 24 (38 percent) from 3.

Saint Joseph’s used a 9-0 run over a 1-minute, 39-second span late in the second half to turn a 75-74 lead into an 84-74 advantage. A Williams Jr. layup and free throw with 47 seconds left would brought Duquesne within 89-84, but Brown made two free throws, and Bynum added another to put the game out of reach.

Categories: Sports | US-World | Duquesne
