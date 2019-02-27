Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne guard Sincere Carry day-to-day after having knee surgery Tuesday

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:17 p.m
810095_web1_PTR-DuqPenn10-122018
Duquesne’s Sincere Carry dribbles the ball during Duquesne’s loss to Penn State 73-67 at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 19, 2018.

52 minutes ago

Duquesne freshman point guard Sincere Carry, who is leading the team in scoring in Atlantic 10 games, had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday on his left knee, a source told the Tribune-Review. He won’t play Wednesday night at St. Bonaventure, and his availability will be day-to-day through the rest of the season.

After the St. Bonaventure game, the Dukes have three regular-season games remaining before the start of the Atlantic 10 Tournament March 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Carry has played in 25 of 27 games for the Dukes (18-9, 9-5), who are tied for fourth place in the Atlantic 10. He is averaging 13.7 points per game in conference games, 12.3 overall. For the season, he leads the A-10 in assists with 5.8 per game.

Carry missed the 80-74 loss to VCU on Jan. 26 and the 79-78 victory at George Mason last Saturday. Sophomore guard Tavian Dunn-Martin handled most of the point guard duties in those games, scoring a career-high 22 against George Mason and 21 against VCU.

Carry has a history of knee injuries, suffering two early in his career at Solon (Ohio) High School. He committed to Division II West Liberty in 2017, but re-opened his recruitment after averaging 23.3 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game last season. He committed to Duquesne in April.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Duquesne
