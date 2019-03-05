Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne looks to sweep St. Louis | TribLIVE.com
Duquesne

Duquesne looks to sweep St. Louis

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:13 p.m
839744_web1_AP19058069559512
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Virginia Commonwealth’s Michaell Gilmore, right, fouls Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Richmond, Va.

26 minutes ago

Duquesne (19-10, 10-6) vs. Saint Louis (18-11, 9-7)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne goes for the season sweep over Saint Louis after winning the previous matchup in Pittsburgh. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Dukes created 23 Saint Louis turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 12 times en route to a 77-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Isabell has accounted for 47 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Saint Louis is 0-5 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Duquesne is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Duquesne is a perfect 11-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-10 when fewer than four Dukes players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season.

Categories: Sports | Duquesne
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.