Duquesne rallies from 19-point deficit to nip George Mason | TribLIVE.com
Duquesne

Duquesne rallies from 19-point deficit to nip George Mason

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, February 23, 2019 7:29 p.m
FAIRFAX, Va. — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 22 points as Duquesne beat George Mason, 79-78, on Saturday.

The Dukes overcame a 19-point deficit to make it a close finish. Frankie Hughes scored the tying 3-pointer and the go-ahead free throw in the final two minutes.

Hughes had 15 points for Duquesne (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10). Marcus Weathers added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Hughes had 11 points for the visiting team.

Eric Williams Jr., whose 13 points per game heading into the contest led the Dukes, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Javon Greene had 18 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (15-12, 9-5). Otis Livingston II added 18 points. Justin Kier had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Duquesne faces Saint Bonaventure on the road Wednesday. George Mason plays Richmond at home on Wednesday.

Categories: Sports | Duquesne
