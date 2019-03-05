Duquesne women breeze to 106-69 victory against Rhode Island in first round of A-10 Tournament

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Duquesne’s women scored from every area of the basketball court — in the paint, off fast breaks, from the free-throw line and beyond the 3-point arc — while pounding Rhode Island, 106-69, on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament at Palumbo Center.

The Dukes, the No. 3 seed, didn’t lead from start to finish — No. 14 Rhode Island (8-21) took a 2-0 lead eight seconds into the game — but were dominant thoughout.

Duquesne (18-12) advances to play the winner of the Saint Louis/Richmond game in a quarterfinal Friday night when the tournament returns to Palumbo for the final three rounds. The semfinals are Saturday, and the championship game is noon Sunday with an NCAA Tournament berth at stake.

Senior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) led all scorers with 22 points, hitting 8 of 12 from the field, including five of eight 3-point attempts. Senior guard Conor Richardson (Carlynton) didn’t start, but she finished with 20 points after leading the Dukes in scoring in the first half with 18.

Duquesne scored 28 fast-break points, 24 off turnovers and 48 in the paint. The Dukes added 39 points on 3-pointers, hitting 13 of 22 attempts.

The Dukes made 14 of their 18 shots (77.8 percent) in the first quarter and led 42-21 after 10 minutes. They cooled off slightly in the second quarter, shooting 62.5 percent (10 of 16). They seized their largest first-half lead at intermission, 66-36.

