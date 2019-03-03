Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne women will strike first in tournament basketball season
Duquesne

Duquesne women will strike first in tournament basketball season

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 3, 2019
Senior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) is a two-year captain for the Duquesne women’s basketball team.

The Duquesne women’s basketball team will be the first in the district to open the tournament season when it meets Rhode Island in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Palumbo Center.

After winning six of its last seven regular-seasons games, Duquesne (17-12, 11-5) is the No. 3 seed behind Nos. 1 and 2 VCU and Fordham.

Duquesne won at Rhode Island on Feb. 17, 75-58.

After six first-round games at campus sites, the winners convene at Palumbo Center for four quarterfinal games Friday. The semifinals are Saturday and the Atlantic 10 championship is noon Sunday.

The Pitt women travel to Greensboro, N.C., to meet Duke in a first-round ACC Tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pitt (11-19, 2-14) will be the No. 14 seed after ending the regular season Sunday with a 67-40 loss to Louisville.

No. 11 Duke (14-14, 6-10) defeated Pitt, 74-55, on Feb. 3. In the Big Ten Tournament, No. 12 Penn State (12-17, 5-13) will meet No. 13 Wisconsin (13-17, 4-14) in a first-round game 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Penn State won both regular-season meetings between the teams, 71-64 and 65-59.

The Robert Morris and West Virginia women’s teams haven’t concluded their regular seasons. The Colonials (18-9, 15-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the Northeast Conference Tournament that opens March 11.

West Virginia (20-8, 11-6) plays Baylor (27-1, 17-0), the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, Monday in Morgantown, W.Va., in its last regular-season game. The Big 12 Tournament begins Friday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

