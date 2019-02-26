Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-NBA player Mike Bibby faces allegations of sexual misconduct | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Ex-NBA player Mike Bibby faces allegations of sexual misconduct

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:02 p.m
804237_web1_AP_19057598221033
AP
Officials in a suburban Phoenix school district say police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations lodged against former NBA player Mike Bibby, who coaches a school basketball team.

About an hour ago

PHOENIX — Police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations made against former University of Arizona and NBA player Mike Bibby, according to officials in the school district where he now works as a high school coach.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District issued a statement saying it was notified on Feb. 14 of the police investigation into claims against Bibby, now the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School.

A Phoenix municipal court granted a restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher last Friday, The Arizona Republic reported . The teacher said Bibby groped her and rubbed against her after pulling her into his car on school grounds in February 2017, according to the document.

The teacher reported the allegations to the school’s resource officer on Feb. 13, according to the document.

Bibby referred questions to his attorney, Donald Harris.

“I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen and that will be shown down the road,” Harris said. “Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.”

The Phoenix Police Department has confirmed it is investigating allegations involving staff at Shadow Mountain. Sgt. Vince Lewis, a police spokesman, did not name the people involved or describe the allegations.

The school district was conducting an internal investigation into the accusations when police launched a probe, district spokeswoman Becky Kelbaugh said in the statement.

“At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District’s internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department’s active investigation into the accusations,” the statement read.

Bibby played on Shadow Mountain’s first state championship basketball team as a student in 1996. He went on to the University of Arizona, where he helped lead the Wildcats to their only national championship in 1997.

He was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies the next year. Bibby played in the NBA from 1998 to 2012, including stints with Vancouver, Sacramento and Atlanta.

Categories: Sports | US-World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.