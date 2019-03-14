Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-Penguins winger Conor Sheary heating up for Sabres | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Ex-Penguins winger Conor Sheary heating up for Sabres

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:14 p.m
881763_web1_825685-cfffde2dc9e446b7ba2e3d37d31bc66b
AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Conor Sheary (43) and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel (81) battle for position during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March. 1, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y.

About an hour ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. – When the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the most dangerous scorer on the other bench might be a familiar face.

With Jack Eichel serving the second game of a two-game suspension Thursday night and Jeff Skinner slumping, Conor Sheary is Buffalo’s leading scorer in the month of March with three goals and five points in six games.

Sheary had two goals and an assist when the Penguins dropped a 4-3 overtime decision in Buffalo on March 1.

“He’s very dangerous,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a good player. He’s a real good player. He scored a lot of goals when he played for us. I think Conor’s biggest strength is his quickness and his tenacity and his ability to force turnovers. He’s got a real good stick. He anticipates well and he has the ability to finish. We’ve got to certainly be respectful of his speed.”

When they’re not facing Sheary, the Penguins are rooting for him to do well.

The fourth-round pick the Penguins acquired from the Sabres in the Sheary trade in June will become a third-rounder if he records 20 goals or 40 points this season. Coming into Thursday, he has 12 goals and 31 points.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.