Ex-Pirate Josh Harrison to sign with Tigers, join Jordy Mercer
44 minutes ago
DETROIT — Former Pittsburgh Pirates utilityman Josh Harrison agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.
The 31-year-old Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with the Pirates. He has played second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.
The Tigers could end up replicating Pittsburgh’s up-the-middle-combination of Harrison and shortstop Jordy Mercer, who signed with Detroit earlier in the offseason.
Harrison did not have a great 2018 , hitting .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. He missed time early in the season with a hand injury and played just 97 games.
Harrison hit a career-high 16 home runs in 2017, and he batted .315 in 2014, but he never has played more than 143 games in a season.