Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-Pirate pitcher Esteban Loaiza gets 3-year federal sentence for drug trafficking | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Ex-Pirate pitcher Esteban Loaiza gets 3-year federal sentence for drug trafficking

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 8, 2019 11:12 p.m
858375_web1_ptr-Piratedrugs-030919

55 minutes ago

Former Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Esteban Loaiza was sentenced in federal court in San Diego to three years in prison for drug trafficking on charges involving about 44 pounds of cocaine, federal prosecutors said.

In a plea agreement in U.S. District Court, Loaiza, 47, of Imperial Beach, Calif., admitted he took a silver Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle on Feb. 9, 2018 and drove it to a townhouse in Imperial Beach, where he put the 20 packaged “bricks” of cocaine in another vehicle in his garage.

Loaiza pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Law enforcement agents found the cocaine in a factory-built compartment in the rear cargo area of a minivan. It was parked in the garage under baseball bags bearing Loaiza’s name.

Loaiza, a native of Mexico, played with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1995 to 1998. He was the starting pitcher for the American League in the 2003 All-Star Game while representing the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza, who was allowed to remain free on bond, must report to authorities April 19.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.