First call: Antonio Brown buys ‘Thank you, Pittsburgh’ billboard, visits new QB Derek Carr | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

First call: Antonio Brown buys ‘Thank you, Pittsburgh’ billboard, visits new QB Derek Carr

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:16 a.m
Antonio Brown bought a billboard in Downtown Pittsburgh to thank Steelers fans.

In “First Call” Thursday, Antonio Brown will annoy you from afar. Lamar Jackson may be channeling his inner A.B. A look at the Metropolitan Division rundown for the evening.

Laying it on thick

Drew Rosenhaus bought a farewell billb ….

Oops, I mean, Antonio Brown bought a farewell billboard in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s at the corner of Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

Oh, please. We’re supposed to be won over by that? That’s supposed to make everything OK after the way Brown wormed his way out to Oakland with a big new contract?

No way.

I hope JuJu Smith-Schuster — with a blonde mustache — buys a billboard across the street holding his team MVP plaque, with the word “Boomin’ ” underneath it.

We’re not done

The Raiders also put out a video of Brown making a “surprise” visit to quarterback Derek Carr.

You know, because going to his quarterback’s house is something very important to Brown, right.

Yeah. Looked like a total surprise. Not staged at all.

Frankly, I think it would’ve been funny if Brown said, “I want to visit my new quarterback’s house,” and he wound up at Kyler Murray’s apartment at the University of Oklahoma.

So when is the completely unrehearsed and spontaneous pop-in at owner Mark Davis’ house? Since that is supposed to be crucial to A.B. as well.

Also, totally not staged was this workout between the two that TMZ caught.

Aw, they’re best friends. That’s nice. Let’s hope for their sakes the camera isn’t rolling the first time Brown yells at Carr to get him the ball more often in practice.

This looks familiar

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filmed himself driving 105 mph.

Huh? Where have we seen this before?

One day, it’s 105 mph. The next day, he’s showing up in a helicopter. Before you know it, he’ll be sporting a blonde mustache and calling himself “Mr. Big Quads.”

Lottery date set

The NHL draft lottery date is set for Jack Hughes. He is the U.S. National Development Team player widely regarded as the best prospect in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The lottery will take place April 9 in Toronto. That’s the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 15 teams that do not make the postseason are eligible for the No. 1 pick. ESPN.com writes that team with the fewest regular-season points has a 18.5 percent chance at landing the top pick.

As of now, that’s Ottawa.

What’s on tap?

The Penguins game in Buffalo tonight isn’t the only important contest on the schedule in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders host Montreal and Washington is at Philadelphia. Right now, the Capitals lead the Metro Division with 89 points. The Islanders are next with 87. Then Pittsburgh is in the last automatic playoff spot with 85.

Montreal begins play with 81 points, tied with Columbus for the second wild-card spot, two points behind Carolina.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

