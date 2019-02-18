First call: Antonio Brown dons fur coat at NBA All-Star Game

In Monday’s “First Call,” Antonio Brown as a pancake. Sick NBA All-Star Game dunk. Stunning college hoops point total. Leader for “Hard Knocks?”

Can’t wear it just once

Well, it was cold and damp in Charlotte on Sunday.

So Antonio Brown busted out the fur coat again for his appearance at the NBA All-Star Game.

Is that the same one he sported for the Bengals game at the end of the season? You know, before he left at halftime.

Nope. AB has quite the array, I guess. It also looks like people have taken to making Antonio Brown into pancakes. This is from his Instagram story.

Does maple syrup count as Stickum?

That says it all

Wanna sum up the NBA All-Star Game in one clip?

Check this out.

La passe extraordinaire de Steph Curry pour Giannis Antetokounmpo #TeamGiannis pic.twitter.com/4bj4zrJu73 — Alley Oop (@AlleyoopFR) February 18, 2019

That was Golden State’s Steph Curry on the bounce to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. I agree with Mike DeCourcy’s tweet about the clip here.

If you look at the Steph/Giannis play and what you see is Giannis, you might want to rewatch it a few hundred times — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) February 18, 2019

Yeah. That was an unreal pass.

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, 178-164. Kevin Durant was the MVP with 31 points.

Wait. How many?

A lot of basketball stars were on display in the NBA All-Star Game.

There was a supernova blazing through the sky in the NCAA ranks, too. On Sunday, Quinnipiac’s Cameron Young scored 55 points — in a single college game!

OK, it took three overtimes. But still … 55 points?! That’s the most in Division I men’s basketball in over a decade. North Dakota State’s Ben Woodside scored 60 against Stephen F. Austin back on December 12, 2008. That was also a triple-overtime game.

How big of a deal is that?

To recap, Cameron Young's 5⃣5⃣ points are:

– A 2018-19 NCAA high

– A MAAC all-time record

– A Quinnipiac Division I program record#BobcatNation #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/m6M1wuwAaC — Quinnipiac Men's Basketball (@QU_MBB) February 17, 2019

Young made nine three pointers and 16 free throws. Quinnipiac outlasted Sienna, 107-100. Sienna’s Jalen Pickett had 46 in the loss.

That worked?

This feels like something Pat Mahomes would try.

And pull off.

This new league is revolutionizing the way football is played pic.twitter.com/4yg3ItBvCx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 18, 2019

That was San Diego Fleet quarterback Phillip Nelson to tight end Gavin Escobar in an AAF game.

The pass proved big. It helped advance a scoring drive — the first touchdown of the Fleet’s season. They beat the Atlanta Legends, 24-12

Big Apple-bound?

NFL.com listed the Giants as the most likely team to be the focal point of Hard Knocks.

The HBO all-access training camp show is always interesting viewing. Teams hate having to do it, though.

To qualify as a candidate to host the show, a team:

1. Must not have a first-year head coach

2. Must have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons

3. Must not have appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 years

New York measures up. Or down.

They also have a large fanbase with big-market viewership. Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley is a workout freak who would provide great weight room video.

Plus, the Giants provide the looming debate over the eventual end of quarterback Eli Manning’s career and the always headline-catching Odell Beckham Jr.

Personally, I think the Raiders would be more laughable programming. But I certainly get the appeal if New York draws the assignment.

Take that, Geno

You probably saw Evgeni Malkin’s crazy backhand goal in the Penguins’ win over the Rangers Sunday afternoon.

#wp_NHL Evgeni Malkin goes top shelf with stellar spin-o-rama goal https://t.co/poqWFZDbDA — webpoints (@webpoint_new) February 18, 2019

That was filthy. But Florida’s Aleksander Barkov stole the show against Montreal.

Watch this. Now. Aleksander Barkov just scored one of the best goals you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/bZaal7LIvm — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) February 18, 2019

That was part of a hat trick for Barkov. He had an assist, as well. Florida won 6-3. That helps the Penguins because the Canadiens are stuck on 69 points, just like the Pens. So they are tied for the two wild-card spots.

Columbus has 69, too, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, with one more win than the Penguins.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.