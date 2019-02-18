Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers/NFL

First call: Antonio Brown dons fur coat at NBA All-Star Game

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Monday, February 18, 2019 8:31 a.m
AP
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands a long the sideline in a fur coat before a game against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

In Monday’s “First Call,” Antonio Brown as a pancake. Sick NBA All-Star Game dunk. Stunning college hoops point total. Leader for “Hard Knocks?”

Can’t wear it just once

Well, it was cold and damp in Charlotte on Sunday.

So Antonio Brown busted out the fur coat again for his appearance at the NBA All-Star Game.

Is that the same one he sported for the Bengals game at the end of the season? You know, before he left at halftime.

Nope. AB has quite the array, I guess. It also looks like people have taken to making Antonio Brown into pancakes. This is from his Instagram story.

Does maple syrup count as Stickum?

That says it all

Wanna sum up the NBA All-Star Game in one clip?

Check this out.

That was Golden State’s Steph Curry on the bounce to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. I agree with Mike DeCourcy’s tweet about the clip here.

Yeah. That was an unreal pass.

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, 178-164. Kevin Durant was the MVP with 31 points.

Wait. How many?

A lot of basketball stars were on display in the NBA All-Star Game.

There was a supernova blazing through the sky in the NCAA ranks, too. On Sunday, Quinnipiac’s Cameron Young scored 55 points — in a single college game!

OK, it took three overtimes. But still … 55 points?! That’s the most in Division I men’s basketball in over a decade. North Dakota State’s Ben Woodside scored 60 against Stephen F. Austin back on December 12, 2008. That was also a triple-overtime game.

How big of a deal is that?

Young made nine three pointers and 16 free throws. Quinnipiac outlasted Sienna, 107-100. Sienna’s Jalen Pickett had 46 in the loss.

That worked?

This feels like something Pat Mahomes would try.

And pull off.

That was San Diego Fleet quarterback Phillip Nelson to tight end Gavin Escobar in an AAF game.

The pass proved big. It helped advance a scoring drive — the first touchdown of the Fleet’s season. They beat the Atlanta Legends, 24-12

Big Apple-bound?

NFL.com listed the Giants as the most likely team to be the focal point of Hard Knocks.

The HBO all-access training camp show is always interesting viewing. Teams hate having to do it, though.

To qualify as a candidate to host the show, a team:

1. Must not have a first-year head coach

2. Must have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons

3. Must not have appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 years

New York measures up. Or down.

They also have a large fanbase with big-market viewership. Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley is a workout freak who would provide great weight room video.

Plus, the Giants provide the looming debate over the eventual end of quarterback Eli Manning’s career and the always headline-catching Odell Beckham Jr.

Personally, I think the Raiders would be more laughable programming. But I certainly get the appeal if New York draws the assignment.

Take that, Geno

You probably saw Evgeni Malkin’s crazy backhand goal in the Penguins’ win over the Rangers Sunday afternoon.

That was filthy. But Florida’s Aleksander Barkov stole the show against Montreal.

That was part of a hat trick for Barkov. He had an assist, as well. Florida won 6-3. That helps the Penguins because the Canadiens are stuck on 69 points, just like the Pens. So they are tied for the two wild-card spots.

Columbus has 69, too, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, with one more win than the Penguins.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

