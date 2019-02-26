Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
First call: Antonio Brown to appear on LeBron James’ HBO show; John Tortorella loosens up | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

First call: Antonio Brown to appear on LeBron James’ HBO show; John Tortorella loosens up

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:30 a.m
803403_web1_ptr-firstcall-022719
AP photos
Antonio Brown and LeBron James

In “First Call” Tuesday, Antonio Brown’s next public appearance. A former Penguin helps the cause. Dak’s dogs. Kraft’s shame.

A.B. on ‘The Shop’

When is the next time we will hear from Antonio Brown?

Will he be himself? Mr. Big Chest? A singing hippo?

Well, it appears it’ll be on the next edition of “The Shop.” That’s the Le’Bron James “barber shop show” on HBO.

Others on the program this season include NBA star Anthony Davis, rappers Meek Mill and 2 Chainz and actors Jamie Foxx and Jerrod Carmichael.

Maybe while he is at the barber shop, someone can shave off Brown’s stupid blonde mustache.

Tough guy Torts loosens up

John Tortorella had a very non-Tortsy moment.

It appears that Tom Reed of The Athletic was recording a press conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets’ coach with his phone.

That’s when Reed’s mom called.

Reed seemed to take the moment in stride on Twitter.

I guess Tortorella is in a rare good mood. He must be happy with all those acquisitions the Blue Jackets made at the trade deadline https://www.nhl.com/bluejackets/news/blue-jackets-got-it-right-at-nhl-trade-deadline/c-305211802. We’ll see how happy he is on the bench tonight when the Penguins visit.

Tip of the Kap

Remember Kasperi Kapanen? He’s the former Penguins first-round pick traded to the Maple Leafs for Phil Kessel.

Well, he’s having a nice season. The 22-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, just two fewer than Kessel. The most recent one aided the Penguins.

That shorty helped Toronto put away Buffalo, 5-3. By losing, the Sabres remain six points behind the Penguins for ninth in the East. The Penguins are in Buffalo on Friday.

Tourist destination

In a rather macabre twist, the Florida massage parlor where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted has become quite a tourist destination.

It appears fans of rival teams are flocking to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Many are taking selfies and posting them.

The “spa” was one of many caught in a sting against human trafficking and prostitution. More than two dozen men have been charged, including the Pats owner.

“I can’t believe how many morons like me are here taking a picture,” a Jupiter resident told the New York Post. “Now this place is a historical site, it’s a tourist attraction — everyone wants a picture.”

Dak’s dog

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is in hot water. His dog is accused of biting a neighbor.

According to ProFootballTalk: “A person called police about a loose dog fighting with another dog through a fence. The resident tried to intervene and was bitten by one of the dogs, causing non-life-threatening injuries.”

At least his pooch didn’t eat a miniature horse like Joey Porter’s.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.