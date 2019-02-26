First call: Antonio Brown to appear on LeBron James’ HBO show; John Tortorella loosens up

In “First Call” Tuesday, Antonio Brown’s next public appearance. A former Penguin helps the cause. Dak’s dogs. Kraft’s shame.

A.B. on ‘The Shop’

When is the next time we will hear from Antonio Brown?

Will he be himself? Mr. Big Chest? A singing hippo?

Well, it appears it’ll be on the next edition of “The Shop.” That’s the Le’Bron James “barber shop show” on HBO.

Others on the program this season include NBA star Anthony Davis, rappers Meek Mill and 2 Chainz and actors Jamie Foxx and Jerrod Carmichael.

Pull up a chair, #TheShopHBO is back. LeBron and Mav sit down with an all-new crew, including Anthony Davis, Antonio Brown, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx and Jerrod Carmichael. Get a fresh cut Friday, March 1 at 10:30PM. pic.twitter.com/xGw5xbTQkq — HBO (@HBO) February 21, 2019

Maybe while he is at the barber shop, someone can shave off Brown’s stupid blonde mustache.

Tough guy Torts loosens up

John Tortorella had a very non-Tortsy moment.

It appears that Tom Reed of The Athletic was recording a press conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets’ coach with his phone.

That’s when Reed’s mom called.

Hockey reporter uses his phone to record coach's presser. Reporter's mom calls during presser. Coach answers. Hilarity ensues. (Via @BlueJacketsNHL) pic.twitter.com/Ry2QKA8jq8 — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) February 25, 2019

Reed seemed to take the moment in stride on Twitter.

If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) February 25, 2019

I guess Tortorella is in a rare good mood. He must be happy with all those acquisitions the Blue Jackets made at the trade deadline https://www.nhl.com/bluejackets/news/blue-jackets-got-it-right-at-nhl-trade-deadline/c-305211802. We’ll see how happy he is on the bench tonight when the Penguins visit.

Tip of the Kap

Remember Kasperi Kapanen? He’s the former Penguins first-round pick traded to the Maple Leafs for Phil Kessel.

Well, he’s having a nice season. The 22-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, just two fewer than Kessel. The most recent one aided the Penguins.

That shorty helped Toronto put away Buffalo, 5-3. By losing, the Sabres remain six points behind the Penguins for ninth in the East. The Penguins are in Buffalo on Friday.

Tourist destination

In a rather macabre twist, the Florida massage parlor where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted has become quite a tourist destination.

It appears fans of rival teams are flocking to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Many are taking selfies and posting them.

The “spa” was one of many caught in a sting against human trafficking and prostitution. More than two dozen men have been charged, including the Pats owner.

“I can’t believe how many morons like me are here taking a picture,” a Jupiter resident told the New York Post. “Now this place is a historical site, it’s a tourist attraction — everyone wants a picture.”

Dak’s dog

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is in hot water. His dog is accused of biting a neighbor.

According to ProFootballTalk: “A person called police about a loose dog fighting with another dog through a fence. The resident tried to intervene and was bitten by one of the dogs, causing non-life-threatening injuries.”

At least his pooch didn’t eat a miniature horse like Joey Porter’s.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.