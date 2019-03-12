First call: Even WWE in Pittsburgh piles on Antonio Brown departure

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

In “First Call” Tuesday, even the WWE is piling on Antonio Brown’s departure. A local kid impacts the NHL last night. And the Eastern Conference playoff picture is still chaotic.

Who wants to walk with A.B.?

Plum native and WWE star Elias played the bad-guy role perfectly in a recent appearance in Philadelphia.

Let’s just say he was less than delicate when it came to singing about Philadelphia sports.

But he wasn’t afraid of being the heel in his hometown of Pittsburgh either, endorsing Antonio Brown’s departure to Oakland.

Elias in Pittsburgh on Antonio Brown 😂 #Raw “He looks great in black and silver” pic.twitter.com/KE2ipt7jMl — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 12, 2019

Eh, it’s “Silver and Black.” But, go ahead. You tell him that.

McGregor mistake?

Conor McGregor has had headlines like this before.

That doesn’t mean that this incident will go without notice.

McGregor’s charges equate to strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. Both are felony allegations.

The UFC star was arrested after authorities say he smashed somebody’s cellphone.

Seems like less of a problem than attacking a bus. But then again, it wasn’t my cellphone.

That’s nice talk

NBA star Russell Westbrook has had problems with Utah Jazz fans in recent years.

Those issues continued Monday night. The profanity-laced response in that link is pretty obvious. He wants to beat up a guy and his wife.

Russell Westbrook's on the road of becoming a torts exam question. Is this civil assault (threatening to inflict injury on another person with an apparent ability to do so + causing that person reasonable apprehension of harm) or intentional infliction of distress? Roll the tape: https://t.co/49deo9TCHY — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) March 12, 2019

After the game, Westbrook’s teammates came to his defense.

Russell Westbrook's teammate @pdpatt weighs in on tonight's verbal altercation between Westbrook and a fan in Utah pic.twitter.com/RSLlkMwr3S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2019

Yeah. I get it. The fan should’ve been ejected. Maybe we will find out that he was.

But, man, these players sure are getting thin-skinned these days, aren’t they?

“Wahhh! The fans are mean to me!”

“Wahhh! The franchise tag is mean to me!”

“Wahhh! My valid contract is mean to me!”

“Wahhh! The media is mean to me!”

I thought athletes were supposed to be tough. No?

I guess not. Go ahead and threaten to beat up somebody’s wife instead.

Metro Monday

The Blue Jackets got shut out on the road against the Islanders, 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the Avalanche, 3-0, in Colorado.

So that means the Hurricanes moved in front of the Penguins for third place in the Metro Division. Both teams have 83 points. The Hurricanes hold the tie-breaker by virtue of wins (38-37).

The Penguins are in the top wild-card spot in the East. The Blue Jackets remain tied with Montreal at 79 points, but have the wins advantage (38-36) to sit in the second wild-card spot.

The Penguins (Capitals), the Blue Jackets (Bruins) and Canadiens (Red Wings) all play home games Tuesday night.

It’s a Saad, Saad world

Gibsonia’s Brandon Saad dented the scoreboard last night for the Blackhawks against Arizona.

Brandon Saad gives the #Blackhawks a 2-1 lead … great play by Toews to set him up. pic.twitter.com/sAhYGin7aI — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) March 12, 2019

The Hawks cruised to a 7-1 win. They are five points behind the Wild for the last Western Conference playoff spot.

Saad is up to 21 goals now. But that is his first since Feb. 20.

