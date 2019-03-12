Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
First call: Even WWE in Pittsburgh piles on Antonio Brown departure | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

First call: Even WWE in Pittsburgh piles on Antonio Brown departure

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:51 a.m
868726_web1_ptr-firstcall-031319
Wikimedia Commons
WWE star Elias

About an hour ago

In “First Call” Tuesday, even the WWE is piling on Antonio Brown’s departure. A local kid impacts the NHL last night. And the Eastern Conference playoff picture is still chaotic.

Who wants to walk with A.B.?

Plum native and WWE star Elias played the bad-guy role perfectly in a recent appearance in Philadelphia.

Let’s just say he was less than delicate when it came to singing about Philadelphia sports.

But he wasn’t afraid of being the heel in his hometown of Pittsburgh either, endorsing Antonio Brown’s departure to Oakland.

Eh, it’s “Silver and Black.” But, go ahead. You tell him that.

McGregor mistake?

Conor McGregor has had headlines like this before.

That doesn’t mean that this incident will go without notice.

McGregor’s charges equate to strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. Both are felony allegations.

The UFC star was arrested after authorities say he smashed somebody’s cellphone.

Seems like less of a problem than attacking a bus. But then again, it wasn’t my cellphone.

That’s nice talk

NBA star Russell Westbrook has had problems with Utah Jazz fans in recent years.

Those issues continued Monday night. The profanity-laced response in that link is pretty obvious. He wants to beat up a guy and his wife.

After the game, Westbrook’s teammates came to his defense.

Yeah. I get it. The fan should’ve been ejected. Maybe we will find out that he was.

But, man, these players sure are getting thin-skinned these days, aren’t they?

“Wahhh! The fans are mean to me!”

“Wahhh! The franchise tag is mean to me!”

“Wahhh! My valid contract is mean to me!”

“Wahhh! The media is mean to me!”

I thought athletes were supposed to be tough. No?

I guess not. Go ahead and threaten to beat up somebody’s wife instead.

Metro Monday

The Blue Jackets got shut out on the road against the Islanders, 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the Avalanche, 3-0, in Colorado.

So that means the Hurricanes moved in front of the Penguins for third place in the Metro Division. Both teams have 83 points. The Hurricanes hold the tie-breaker by virtue of wins (38-37).

The Penguins are in the top wild-card spot in the East. The Blue Jackets remain tied with Montreal at 79 points, but have the wins advantage (38-36) to sit in the second wild-card spot.

The Penguins (Capitals), the Blue Jackets (Bruins) and Canadiens (Red Wings) all play home games Tuesday night.

It’s a Saad, Saad world

Gibsonia’s Brandon Saad dented the scoreboard last night for the Blackhawks against Arizona.

The Hawks cruised to a 7-1 win. They are five points behind the Wild for the last Western Conference playoff spot.

Saad is up to 21 goals now. But that is his first since Feb. 20.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

