Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
First call: John Tortorella gives too much info on Artemi Panarin’s stomach issues | TribLIVE.com
Snow blankets Pittsburgh region during morning commute 
NHL

First call: John Tortorella gives too much info on Artemi Panarin’s stomach issues

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:09 a.m
775531_web1_AP_19047103283376
AP
Blue Jackets’ Artemi Panarin plays against the New York Islanders on Feb. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

53 minutes ago

In Wednesday’s “First Call,” John Tortorella clears up some messy speculation about one of his players. Trevor Lawrence is a little too physical during an intramural game. Dirk Nowitzki gets deep on the topic of “heightism.”

We get the point, coach

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is nothing if not blunt.

Star forward Artemi Panarin didn’t dress for the Blue Jackets’ game against Montreal on Tuesday. That fueled speculation that Panarin may be on the way out as part of a trade.

Tortorella tried to clip that storyline as quickly as possible with a rather graphic description of Panarin’s illness which kept him off the ice.

OK, coach. I’ll buy that.

As for the game, Montreal won 3-2. So that result, coupled with the Penguins’ win in New Jersey last night, means that the Blue Jackets have fallen behind Pittsburgh for the Metropolitan Division’s third and final guaranteed playoff spot.

The Pens are up to 71 points after their 4-3 win in Newark. The Blue Jackets are stuck on 69 points after the loss. The Canadiens also moved up to 71 points.

So Montreal holds the first wild-card slot, and the Blue Jackets hold the other.

 

The Devils!

It was “90s Night” in New Jersey for the Penguins-Devils game Wednesday. The Pens won 4-3.

But the Devils had their fun before the game. Because the team’s number one fictional fan was on hand: Puddy from “Seinfeld.”

Yes, actor Patrick Warburton was in attendance to reprise his role for the 90s Night audience. He even dropped the puck.

And there were epic Puddy bobbleheads.

But, much like his trip to Norway with Elaine, not everything was smooth for Puddy.

That was like a “bizzaro” Marc-Andre Fleury faceplant in Detroit back in 2008. It was all for a good cause, though. Warburton refused an appearance fee and asked for any money to be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Whoa, Tiger!

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence kept his cool during the college football championship game. He lost his cool during an intramural basketball game.

It appears as if Lawrence doesn’t appreciate getting screened.

Lawrence eventually apologized online for shoving the other player to the floor. But he also defended himself by saying the other kid was trash talking the whole game and was basically asking for it.

Ultimately, he took the comments down. No word on who won the game, or if Lawrence eventually fouled out.

Swing from your heels

Wow. Starling Marte’s swing still looks a little wild in spring training.

This kid has a long way to go before he becomes the next Manny Machado. He may need to make better contact before he gets $300 million.

That said, this at bat went just about as well as many of Kevin Newman’s last year. Yet he bounced right back up to take another hack.

Interesting thought

NBA star Dirk Nowitzki — at 7 feet tall — posed this philosophical question on Twitter.

No, Dirk. No, you can’t. And don’t start. Because, um, I just don’t think that would be very nice. That’s all.

Not that I’m looking out for anyone in particular or anything.








Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.