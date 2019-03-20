First call: Le’Veon Bell explains absence from Steelers; Hurricanes ‘Duck Hunt’ Penguins

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Wednesday’s “First Call” features Le’Veon Bell’s wandering explanation about his absence from the Steelers, the Hurricanes’ latest postgame celebration, a recap of the Metropolitan Division results impacting the playoff picture.

What’s he trying to say?

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did an interview with Sports Illustrated.

He tried — tried — to explain why he skipped out on the Steelers before Week 1 of last season.

Click the video and you tell me if you can keep up with his thoughts.

In an exclusive interview with SI, @LeVeonBell reveals he had originally planned to only sit out Week 1 before skipping the entire season Tune in tomorrow for the full sit-down with the Jets' new RB: https://t.co/Pt1Wp8FVQu pic.twitter.com/sPeiNOwK6u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2019

Huh? That was tougher to follow than some of his rap lyrics.

You “can’t remember details” that kept you from reporting for Week 1?

Speak in specifics, Le’V. Who “said things” that made you stay away? What made you feel “uncomfortable” about showing up at the last minute?

All this interview does is reinforce the belief many fans had the whole time Bell was holding out: He had no plan, and he was making things up as he went along.

It wound up with him getting a lot less money on the open market than he expected.

Storm surge

The Penguins are the latest victims of the Hurricanes, courtesy of a 3-2 shootout decision Tuesday night.

So that meant another “storm surge” celebration occurred after the Penguins left the ice.

It’s basically hockey’s version of a staged touchdown dance. In the past, the Hurricanes have simulated limbo, curling, bowling, and Duck Duck Goose.

Last night they reinvented the old Nintendo video game “Duck Hunt.”

Duck Hunt Storm Surge! 😂 pic.twitter.com/K07Ctjdjs6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 20, 2019

Figure out a way to do Qbert. Then I’ll be impressed.

Washington wins

The defending Stanley Cup champions are back atop the Metro Division by themselves.

The Washington Capitals now have 93 points. That’s good for first place after a 4-1 win over New Jersey, with Evgeny Kuznetsov chipping in.

Kuzy takes it himself for the 2 on 1 #CapsDevils #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HtCKXhOK0o — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2019

The Caps have a potential Eastern Conference Final preview against the Atlantic-leading Lightning tonight.

That helps

Meanwhile, the Islanders lost. That’s good for the Penguins and the Capitals.

New York got smoked 5-0 at home by the Bruins. One of Boston’s goals was this breakaway out of the box from Jake Debrusk.

So, since they lost in overtime, the Penguins actually picked up a point on the Islanders, who are in second place in the Metro.

The Isles have 91 points. That’s two behind the Caps for first and two in front of the Pens, who are in third.

We’ll take that, too

Columbus losing Tuesday night is good for the Penguins, as well.

The Blue Jackets dropped a 4-2 decision in Calgary to the West-leading Flames. Michael Frolik had this doozy along the way.

Fro's goal was so pretty that we think you should watch it again.#CBJvsCGY | #Flames pic.twitter.com/NSjsARwFJE — x – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 20, 2019

Failing to pick up any points while the Hurricanes were winning over the Penguins hurts Columbus. The Blue Jackets are still sitting in eighth with 84 points, three behind the Hurricanes in the wild card positioning battle.

Even worse for them, the Canadiens won 3-1 in Philadelphia. So that means the Habs are only a point behind the Jackets for the last playoff spot now.

