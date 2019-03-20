Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
First call: Le’Veon Bell explains absence from Steelers; Hurricanes ‘Duck Hunt’ Penguins | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

First call: Le’Veon Bell explains absence from Steelers; Hurricanes ‘Duck Hunt’ Penguins

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:09 a.m
907765_web1_gtr-bell02-090618
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell plays against the Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

48 minutes ago

Wednesday’s “First Call” features Le’Veon Bell’s wandering explanation about his absence from the Steelers, the Hurricanes’ latest postgame celebration, a recap of the Metropolitan Division results impacting the playoff picture.

What’s he trying to say?

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did an interview with Sports Illustrated.

He tried — tried — to explain why he skipped out on the Steelers before Week 1 of last season.

Click the video and you tell me if you can keep up with his thoughts.

Huh? That was tougher to follow than some of his rap lyrics.

You “can’t remember details” that kept you from reporting for Week 1?

Speak in specifics, Le’V. Who “said things” that made you stay away? What made you feel “uncomfortable” about showing up at the last minute?

All this interview does is reinforce the belief many fans had the whole time Bell was holding out: He had no plan, and he was making things up as he went along.

It wound up with him getting a lot less money on the open market than he expected.

Storm surge

The Penguins are the latest victims of the Hurricanes, courtesy of a 3-2 shootout decision Tuesday night.

So that meant another “storm surge” celebration occurred after the Penguins left the ice.

It’s basically hockey’s version of a staged touchdown dance. In the past, the Hurricanes have simulated limbo, curling, bowling, and Duck Duck Goose.

Last night they reinvented the old Nintendo video game “Duck Hunt.”

Figure out a way to do Qbert. Then I’ll be impressed.

Washington wins

The defending Stanley Cup champions are back atop the Metro Division by themselves.

The Washington Capitals now have 93 points. That’s good for first place after a 4-1 win over New Jersey, with Evgeny Kuznetsov chipping in.

The Caps have a potential Eastern Conference Final preview against the Atlantic-leading Lightning tonight.

That helps

Meanwhile, the Islanders lost. That’s good for the Penguins and the Capitals.

New York got smoked 5-0 at home by the Bruins. One of Boston’s goals was this breakaway out of the box from Jake Debrusk.

So, since they lost in overtime, the Penguins actually picked up a point on the Islanders, who are in second place in the Metro.

The Isles have 91 points. That’s two behind the Caps for first and two in front of the Pens, who are in third.

We’ll take that, too

Columbus losing Tuesday night is good for the Penguins, as well.

The Blue Jackets dropped a 4-2 decision in Calgary to the West-leading Flames. Michael Frolik had this doozy along the way.

Failing to pick up any points while the Hurricanes were winning over the Penguins hurts Columbus. The Blue Jackets are still sitting in eighth with 84 points, three behind the Hurricanes in the wild card positioning battle.

Even worse for them, the Canadiens won 3-1 in Philadelphia. So that means the Habs are only a point behind the Jackets for the last playoff spot now.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.