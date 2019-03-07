First call: Le’Veon Bell to Kansas City? Duquesne player scores 40 … and loses?

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Kansas City, here he comes! Le’Veon Bell to the Chiefs? That’s how we start Thursday’s “First Call.” It also features a fantastic Duquesne game, major Metropolitan Division machinations and how Kyler Murray may have faked his height measurement at the combine.

How do you do that exactly? Asking for a friend.

Exploring all options

Le’Veon Bell has used social media to bat his eyelashes at multiple teams since his franchise-tag-induced absence began a year ago.

The Ravens. The Eagles. The Colts.

Now put the Chiefs on that list. Look at the excitement he shares with Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones over the idea of joining Kansas City as a free agent.

I can’t blame Bell for that thought. The notion of him being the new Kareem Hunt in that offense is pretty scary. Imagine a quartet of Bell, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Frightening.

Plus, Kansas City is — of course — renowned for its … uh … jet skiing.

Anything you can do …

Talk about a mano-a-mano performance!

Duquesne lost at Saint Louis on Wednesday, 85-75. But not before Eric Williams Jr. scored 40 points for the Dukes in the loss.

That was a career-high for him and the most by a Duquesne player since Aaron Jackson had 46 against Virginia Tech in the 2009 N.I.T.

It also was a record at Chaifetz Arena.

Billikens guard, Tremain Isabell Jr., wound up with 39 points. And he had a chance to get 41.

Look how that ended.

This ending was kinda nuts: Isabell goes for 41 (Chaifetz Arena record), but Eric Williams Jr. won't have it (he had 40 tonight to hold the record himself). A couple missed layups at the buzzer gives Williams Jr. the edge with 40 points on the night. A bit chippy at the end too. pic.twitter.com/36g2GJFCTx — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) March 7, 2019

I’m not sure if Williams Jr. was aware of the record or didn’t like the idea of Isabell Jr. trying to set the mark. But that’ll be fun to carry over should these two teams face each other in the Atlantic 10 tournament next week.

The two players were a combined 12 of 15 from 3-point territory and 27 of 45 from the field.

Metro menu

Aside from tonight’s huge Penguins game against Columbus, two other important Thursday night contests impact the standings. The Islanders are in Ottawa, and the Canadiens visit Montreal.

Wednesday night, the Capitals won a fifth-straight game, upending the Flyers, 5-3.

Vrana with the feed from behind the net and Backy right out front to pick it up – #Caps lead 5-0 #CapsFlyers #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9RptVMAppY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 7, 2019

The Caps lead the Metro with 85 points. The Islanders are second with 83. Then the Hurricanes, Penguins and Canadiens all have 79. And the Blue Jackets are two off that pace with 77.

As of now, based on tiebreakers, Carolina holds the last Metro qualifying spot. The Penguins and Montreal are in the wild-card spots. And Columbus is on the outside looking in.

Are you wearing lifts?

Did former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray fake his height at the NFL combine?

That’s what a scout told Dan Patrick, apparently.

.@dpshow says that a scout told him that he believes Kyler Murray's height was "inflated" at the combine. "If he refuses to measure at the Pro Day, it would be telling."https://t.co/chCZUAoDIV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2019

Whatever Murray tried, it worked. He went from sub 5-foot-10 to over 5-foot-10 between August and February.

I have to admit I was suspicious. By my standards, that’s a growth spurt.

What was he doing? The Bobby Brady exercise routine?

Love at first tweet

A few years ago, tennis star Genie Bouchard started dating a guy she met on Twitter via a lost bet.

In case you didn’t hear the story, she tweeted there was no way the Falcons would lose the Super Bowl to the Patriots three years ago when they were winning 28-3 midway through the third quarter.

One of her fans tweeted back at her that if the Pats came back to win, she should go out on a date with him.

Well, New England did come back. They did go out on a date. And then many more after that.

The relationship didn’t last forever. But it did inspire a plot for a move.

And Bouchard is going to be one of the executive producers. It’ll be about love and romance in the digital era.

Or … something like that I guess.

One tweet. Genie Bouchard as a girlfriend. Then a movie deal. What a hot streak for that kid!

Maybe I should get on social media more often. What’s Kate Beckinsale’s twitter handle again?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.