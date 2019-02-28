Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
First call: Mike McCarthy goes off on high school refs; IUP forgets uniforms | TribLIVE.com
District College

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:46 a.m
814455_web1_AP18336696358971
AP
Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy watches a replay on the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.

23 minutes ago

In “First Call” on Thursday, Mike McCarthy is getting shamed for his actions at a high school basketball game, Justin Houston is on the trade block and the IUP men’s basketball team had to play a game wearing an opponent’s uniforms.

Mad Mike

Mike McCarthy has been fired as Packers coach. But that doesn’t mean he’s done getting on the officials.

McCarthy was watching his stepson play for Notre Dame Academy in a high school basketball game against Pulaski High School. And the Greenfield native didn’t take kindly to the officiating.

Fox 11 in Wisconsin has video of McCarthy confronting the referees after the game.

“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” said Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director.

Maybe McCarthy should’ve kept his red challenge flag as a memento. He could’ve thrown it on the court.

Shirts and skins?

The Indiana (Pa.) men’s basketball team is having a great season. They are ranked No. 2 in the latest Division II poll.

But the team stubbed its toe last night at Edinboro.

Not during the game. The Crimson Hawks won big, 87-59, to win the PSAC West Division for a third-straight season.

The problem was, they had to do so while wearing Edinboro’s old uniforms. Apparently, IUP left their own uniforms at home when they made the trip. So they had to wear Edinboro’s red jerseys, while the Fighting Scots wore whites.

That’s IUP in the Edinboro gear.

Gosh, that has to stink for the Scots. Getting beaten by your own clothes?!

Not this time

Yesterday, we told you about Duquesne’s propensity for huge comebacks this season.

The men’s basketball team has rallied from double digits down seven times this season. But not last night.

The Dukes were down 31-14 with five minutes to go in the first half on the road at St. Bonaventure, and it never got better. This time, Keith Dambrot’s team suffered its worst conference loss of the season, 68-47.

The Dukes had to play without star point guard Sincere Carry. He’ll likely miss a few games after getting his knee scoped.

Lamar Norman Jr. stepped up with 20 points in an elevated role.

Who wants a pass rusher?

Antonio Brown may not be the only AFC star on the move. It looks like the Chiefs are trying to trade Justin Houston.

Houston had nine sacks in 12 games last year, plus two more in the postseason. I can’t imagine that Kansas City would be wild about a deal with the Steelers, but another pass rusher may look good in Black and Gold.

Then again, with his injury history and $15.25 million cap hit, don’t expect it.

That was close

Luckily, Mirco Mueller appears to be ok.

The Devils defenseman crashed into the boards at an awkward angle and had to be stretchered off the ice during New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Thankfully, head coach John Hynes said Mueller was eventually able to sit up on his own and had full feeling in his extremities.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being removed from the ice surface.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

