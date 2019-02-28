First call: Mike McCarthy goes off on high school refs; IUP forgets uniforms

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

In “First Call” on Thursday, Mike McCarthy is getting shamed for his actions at a high school basketball game, Justin Houston is on the trade block and the IUP men’s basketball team had to play a game wearing an opponent’s uniforms.

Mad Mike

Mike McCarthy has been fired as Packers coach. But that doesn’t mean he’s done getting on the officials.

McCarthy was watching his stepson play for Notre Dame Academy in a high school basketball game against Pulaski High School. And the Greenfield native didn’t take kindly to the officiating.

Fox 11 in Wisconsin has video of McCarthy confronting the referees after the game.

Mike McCarthy goes on a verbal tirade at his step sons Basketball game..🤦🏼‍♂️😳 pic.twitter.com/JQyDC61sAy — Terry Koski (@TBACOLLEGESCOUT) February 28, 2019

“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” said Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director.

Maybe McCarthy should’ve kept his red challenge flag as a memento. He could’ve thrown it on the court.

Shirts and skins?

The Indiana (Pa.) men’s basketball team is having a great season. They are ranked No. 2 in the latest Division II poll.

But the team stubbed its toe last night at Edinboro.

Not during the game. The Crimson Hawks won big, 87-59, to win the PSAC West Division for a third-straight season.

The problem was, they had to do so while wearing Edinboro’s old uniforms. Apparently, IUP left their own uniforms at home when they made the trip. So they had to wear Edinboro’s red jerseys, while the Fighting Scots wore whites.

So the men in the Edinboro Jersey get the win tonight. However they play for @IUP_MBB Yes IUP forgot their uniforms but did not leave their game at home as they win big 87-59 @Dantedabeedo pic.twitter.com/xu9sPGxfms — Mike Gallagher (@mikegallagher24) February 28, 2019

That’s IUP in the Edinboro gear.

Gosh, that has to stink for the Scots. Getting beaten by your own clothes?!

Not this time

Yesterday, we told you about Duquesne’s propensity for huge comebacks this season.

The men’s basketball team has rallied from double digits down seven times this season. But not last night.

The Dukes were down 31-14 with five minutes to go in the first half on the road at St. Bonaventure, and it never got better. This time, Keith Dambrot’s team suffered its worst conference loss of the season, 68-47.

Coach Dambrot: “When you shoot that poorly, it leads to defensive issues. We showed fight to come back, but couldn’t get over the hump. We’ll have to put on the raincoats, let it roll off, and move on to the next one.” #GoDuke #A10MBB pic.twitter.com/6wSh8GTrYk — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) February 28, 2019

The Dukes had to play without star point guard Sincere Carry. He’ll likely miss a few games after getting his knee scoped.

Lamar Norman Jr. stepped up with 20 points in an elevated role.

Who wants a pass rusher?

Antonio Brown may not be the only AFC star on the move. It looks like the Chiefs are trying to trade Justin Houston.

Sources: The #Chiefs have had trade talks centered around star pass-rusher Justin Houston. With Houston’s cap number and the potential to franchise tag Dee Ford, Houston appears to be a rare top pass-rusher available. Teams have been calling with real interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2019

Houston had nine sacks in 12 games last year, plus two more in the postseason. I can’t imagine that Kansas City would be wild about a deal with the Steelers, but another pass rusher may look good in Black and Gold.

Then again, with his injury history and $15.25 million cap hit, don’t expect it.

That was close

Luckily, Mirco Mueller appears to be ok.

The Devils defenseman crashed into the boards at an awkward angle and had to be stretchered off the ice during New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Scary play as Mirco Mueller goes head first into the boards and gets knocked out cold. He was stretchered off, but is being evaluated at the hospital and has feeling and movement in all his extremities 🙏pic.twitter.com/MnFKVNbRQo — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) February 28, 2019

Thankfully, head coach John Hynes said Mueller was eventually able to sit up on his own and had full feeling in his extremities.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being removed from the ice surface.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.